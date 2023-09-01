Follow Us

KANANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.10 Closed
1.430.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.95₹7.15
₹7.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.50₹13.45
₹7.10
Open Price
₹7.15
Prev. Close
₹7.00
Volume
44,626

Kanani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.22
  • R27.28
  • R37.42
  • Pivot
    7.08
  • S17.02
  • S26.88
  • S36.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.377.09
  • 108.297.14
  • 208.397.23
  • 509.267.42
  • 10012.287.63
  • 20017.848.49

Kanani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
1.623.8310.2530.8318.88178.29241.50
16.5942.57126.31113.17193.56227.13227.13
-2.75-3.18-9.51-23.88-13.8511.51-24.55
-0.559.2676.55148.02118.80600.45529.91
0.76-3.33-5.35-10.00-12.71448.61715.48
-1.48-6.349.24-6.50-63.2665.73-70.69
16.5988.0673.0557.8923.06485.981,030.96
6.013.3018.4318.97-15.42104.6263.06
3.7726.0859.5173.4654.05215.7956.94
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
2.68-3.06-8.1098.70173.51253.46237.87
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
0.38-1.5029.7022.43-9.66151.92138.62
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
2.551.267.3521.72-7.49-31.53-17.35
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-1.7521.7431.7612.00-5.8869.70-58.36

Kanani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Kanani Industries Ltd.

Kanani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029598 and registration number is 029598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Premjibhai D Kanani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harshil P Kanani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ami D Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Javeri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darsh Lavjibhai Kanani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kanani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹70.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 159.91 and PB ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

