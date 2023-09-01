Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|1.62
|3.83
|10.25
|30.83
|18.88
|178.29
|241.50
|16.59
|42.57
|126.31
|113.17
|193.56
|227.13
|227.13
|-2.75
|-3.18
|-9.51
|-23.88
|-13.85
|11.51
|-24.55
|-0.55
|9.26
|76.55
|148.02
|118.80
|600.45
|529.91
|0.76
|-3.33
|-5.35
|-10.00
|-12.71
|448.61
|715.48
|-1.48
|-6.34
|9.24
|-6.50
|-63.26
|65.73
|-70.69
|16.59
|88.06
|73.05
|57.89
|23.06
|485.98
|1,030.96
|6.01
|3.30
|18.43
|18.97
|-15.42
|104.62
|63.06
|3.77
|26.08
|59.51
|73.46
|54.05
|215.79
|56.94
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|2.68
|-3.06
|-8.10
|98.70
|173.51
|253.46
|237.87
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|0.38
|-1.50
|29.70
|22.43
|-9.66
|151.92
|138.62
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|2.55
|1.26
|7.35
|21.72
|-7.49
|-31.53
|-17.35
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-1.75
|21.74
|31.76
|12.00
|-5.88
|69.70
|-58.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Kanani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029598 and registration number is 029598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹70.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 159.91 and PB ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹13.45 and 52-week low of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.