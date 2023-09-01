What is the Market Cap of Kanani Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹70.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 159.91 and PB ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd. is 1.58 as on .

What is the share price of Kanani Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on .