What is the share price of Kanani Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries is ₹1.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanani Industries? The Kanani Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanani Industries? The market cap of Kanani Industries is ₹29.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanani Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanani Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanani Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanani Industries is ₹2.23 and 52-week low of Kanani Industries is ₹1.05 as on .

How has the Kanani Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanani Industries has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -9.04% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanani Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanani Industries are 11.61 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global