Here's the live share price of Kanani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanani Industries
|0
|-1.95
|-9.04
|-10.65
|-24.50
|-25.52
|-22.32
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanani Industries has declined 24.50% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanani Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.5
|1.51
|10
|1.5
|1.51
|20
|1.51
|1.51
|50
|1.54
|1.53
|100
|1.53
|1.56
|200
|1.62
|1.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Kanani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Kanani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Kanani Industries - SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT WITH AUDIT REPORT & RPT TRANSACTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2
|May 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Kanani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Kanani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Kanani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029598 and registration number is 029598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries is ₹1.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanani Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanani Industries is ₹29.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanani Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanani Industries is ₹2.23 and 52-week low of Kanani Industries is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanani Industries has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -9.04% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -22.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanani Industries are 11.61 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global