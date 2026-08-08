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Kanani Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANANI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Kanani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.51 Closed
-0.66₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanani Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.51₹1.60
₹1.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.05₹2.23
₹1.51
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.52
Volume
11,931

Source: Dion Global

Kanani Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanani Industries		0-1.95-9.04-10.65-24.50-25.52-22.32
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanani Industries has declined 24.50% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanani Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Kanani Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanani Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.51.51
101.51.51
201.511.51
501.541.53
1001.531.56
2001.621.67

Source: Dion Global

Kanani Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanani Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTKanani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 13, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTKanani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKanani Industries - SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT WITH AUDIT REPORT & RPT TRANSACTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2
May 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTKanani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTKanani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Audited Financial Results For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Kanani Industries

Kanani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1983PLC029598 and registration number is 029598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Premjibhai D Kanani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harshil P Kanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Darsh Lavjibhai Kanani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tejas Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyam Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shiwaginee Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanani Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kanani Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanani Industries is ₹1.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanani Industries?

The Kanani Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanani Industries?

The market cap of Kanani Industries is ₹29.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanani Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanani Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanani Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanani Industries is ₹2.23 and 52-week low of Kanani Industries is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanani Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanani Industries has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -9.04% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -25.52% across 3 years, and -22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanani Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanani Industries are 11.61 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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