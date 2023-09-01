Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAMDHENU LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | NSE
₹303.05 Closed
2.437.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kamdhenu Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹297.75₹306.70
₹303.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.60₹442.00
₹303.05
Open Price
₹297.90
Prev. Close
₹295.85
Volume
71,917

Kamdhenu Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1307.88
  • R2311.77
  • R3316.83
  • Pivot
    302.82
  • S1298.93
  • S2293.87
  • S3289.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5133.81301.98
  • 10133.99301.68
  • 20137.05301.9
  • 50173.73307.66
  • 100183.65313.05
  • 200201.81303.71

Kamdhenu Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.64-2.42-2.96-8.145.52295.1141.38
0015.0025.45105.97155.56430.77

Kamdhenu Ltd. Share Holdings

Kamdhenu Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund59,0000.411.82

Kamdhenu Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kamdhenu Ltd.

Kamdhenu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HR1994PLC092205 and registration number is 134282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 840.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Kamdhenu Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ltd.?

The market cap of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹816.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd. is 18.96 and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd. is 4.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kamdhenu Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹303.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹442.00 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹129.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

