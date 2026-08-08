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Kamdhenu Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMDHENU

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kamdhenu along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.03 Closed
0.29₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kamdhenu Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.50₹36.18
₹35.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.96₹37.90
₹35.03
Open Price
₹36.18
Prev. Close
₹34.93
Volume
22,736

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kamdhenu		2.1310.1637.9753.7818.995.2714.72
India Homes		-0.45-1.893.4364.8790.19129.2565.23
Azad India Mobility		3.07-0.53-10.87-8.67-26.8773.5839.97
Grand Foundry		0010.1621.3240.2217.2626.10
Rathi Bars		4.22-3.57-20.71-21.05-35.24-7.12-8.05
Aditya Ispat		4.253.76-15.66-15.90-5.660.92-2.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kamdhenu has gained 18.99% compared to peers like India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%), Grand Foundry (40.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamdhenu has underperformed peers relative to India Homes (65.23%) and Azad India Mobility (39.97%).

Kamdhenu Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.9934.7
1035.0834.65
2033.6933.86
5030.1731.13
10026.2928.54
20025.4227.68

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kamdhenu remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kamdhenu Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTKamdhenu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTKamdhenu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTKamdhenu - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTKamdhenu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTKamdhenu - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q1 FY27 Unaudited Financial Results.

Source: Dion Global

About Kamdhenu

Kamdhenu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HR1994PLC092205 and registration number is 134282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 763.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Baldev Raj Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jindal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamdhenu Share Price

What is the share price of Kamdhenu?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu is ₹35.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kamdhenu?

The Kamdhenu is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu?

The market cap of Kamdhenu is ₹94.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamdhenu?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu are ₹36.18 and ₹34.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu is ₹37.90 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu is ₹16.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kamdhenu performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kamdhenu has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 10.16% for the past month, 37.97% over 3 months, 18.99% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 14.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamdhenu?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu are 3.59 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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