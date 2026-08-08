What is the share price of Kamdhenu? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu is ₹35.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Kamdhenu? The Kamdhenu is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu? The market cap of Kamdhenu is ₹94.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamdhenu? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu are ₹36.18 and ₹34.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu is ₹37.90 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu is ₹16.96 as on .

How has the Kamdhenu performed historically in terms of returns? The Kamdhenu has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 10.16% for the past month, 37.97% over 3 months, 18.99% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 14.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamdhenu? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu are 3.59 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global