Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.64
|-2.42
|-2.96
|-8.14
|5.52
|295.11
|41.38
|0
|0
|15.00
|25.45
|105.97
|155.56
|430.77
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|59,000
|0.41
|1.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kamdhenu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HR1994PLC092205 and registration number is 134282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 840.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹816.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd. is 18.96 and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd. is 4.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹303.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹442.00 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ltd. is ₹129.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.