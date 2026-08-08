Here's the live share price of Kamdhenu along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kamdhenu
|2.13
|10.16
|37.97
|53.78
|18.99
|5.27
|14.72
|India Homes
|-0.45
|-1.89
|3.43
|64.87
|90.19
|129.25
|65.23
|Azad India Mobility
|3.07
|-0.53
|-10.87
|-8.67
|-26.87
|73.58
|39.97
|Grand Foundry
|0
|0
|10.16
|21.32
|40.22
|17.26
|26.10
|Rathi Bars
|4.22
|-3.57
|-20.71
|-21.05
|-35.24
|-7.12
|-8.05
|Aditya Ispat
|4.25
|3.76
|-15.66
|-15.90
|-5.66
|0.92
|-2.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kamdhenu has gained 18.99% compared to peers like India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%), Grand Foundry (40.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamdhenu has underperformed peers relative to India Homes (65.23%) and Azad India Mobility (39.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.99
|34.7
|10
|35.08
|34.65
|20
|33.69
|33.86
|50
|30.17
|31.13
|100
|26.29
|28.54
|200
|25.42
|27.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kamdhenu remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Kamdhenu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Kamdhenu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Kamdhenu - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Kamdhenu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Kamdhenu - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q1 FY27 Unaudited Financial Results.
Source: Dion Global
Kamdhenu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101HR1994PLC092205 and registration number is 134282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 763.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu is ₹35.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamdhenu is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kamdhenu is ₹94.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu are ₹36.18 and ₹34.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu is ₹37.90 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu is ₹16.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamdhenu has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 10.16% for the past month, 37.97% over 3 months, 18.99% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 14.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu are 3.59 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global