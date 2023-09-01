Follow Us

KALYANI INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,463.30 Closed
-1.23-30.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,450.00₹2,540.00
₹2,463.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,562.40₹2,550.00
₹2,463.30
Open Price
₹2,493.85
Prev. Close
₹2,493.85
Volume
5,846

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,518.13
  • R22,574.07
  • R32,608.13
  • Pivot
    2,484.07
  • S12,428.13
  • S22,394.07
  • S32,338.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,822.92,439.59
  • 101,779.692,404.57
  • 201,750.932,308.73
  • 501,725.692,121.76
  • 1001,611.881,998.53
  • 2001,658.651,907.93

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.7822.0433.1538.1856.0878.482.93
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Please find enclosed extracts of the Newspaper Publications published in the Financial Express (all editions) and Loksatta (Pune edition) on Saturday, August 12, 2023, regarding Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:10 AM

About Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134196 and registration number is 134196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deeksha A Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev G Joglekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B B Hattarki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1,75.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is 24.88 and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,463.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,550.00 and 52-week low of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1,562.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

