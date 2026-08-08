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Kalyani Investment Company Share Price

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BSE

KALYANI INVESTMENT COMPANY

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kalyani Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,557.35 Closed
0.66₹ 36.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalyani Investment Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,540.00₹5,717.45
₹5,557.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,010.75₹6,523.05
₹5,557.35
Open Price
₹5,605.00
Prev. Close
₹5,520.65
Volume
73

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Investment Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalyani Investment Company		1.632.248.7216.4320.2337.0318.37
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalyani Investment Company has gained 20.23% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Kalyani Investment Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Investment Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,423.45,507.53
105,432.925,476.72
205,474.045,450.03
505,290.735,314.29
1004,979.85,153.44
2005,004.445,048.21

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Investment Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalyani Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kalyani Investment Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTKalyani Inv. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTKalyani Inv. Co. - Kalyani Investment Company Limited - Communication To Shareholders For Tax Deduction At Source (TDS) On Di
Aug 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTKalyani Inv. Co. - Intimation Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date.
Aug 03, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTKalyani Inv. Co. - Intimation Of 17Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On September 17, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTKalyani Inv. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kalyani Investment Company

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134196 and registration number is 134196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit B Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Deeksha A Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R K Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev G Joglekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Adivarekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Investment Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kalyani Investment Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Investment Company is ₹5,557.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalyani Investment Company?

The Kalyani Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Investment Company?

The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹2,425.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Investment Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Investment Company are ₹5,717.45 and ₹5,540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Investment Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹6,523.05 and 52-week low of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹4,010.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalyani Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalyani Investment Company has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, 20.23% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 18.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company are 65.99 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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