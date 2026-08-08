What is the share price of Kalyani Investment Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Investment Company is ₹5,557.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalyani Investment Company? The Kalyani Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Investment Company? The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹2,425.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Investment Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Investment Company are ₹5,717.45 and ₹5,540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Investment Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹6,523.05 and 52-week low of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹4,010.75 as on .

How has the Kalyani Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalyani Investment Company has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, 20.23% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 18.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company are 65.99 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global