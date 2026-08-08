Here's the live share price of Kalyani Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyani Investment Company
|1.63
|2.24
|8.72
|16.43
|20.23
|37.03
|18.37
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalyani Investment Company has gained 20.23% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,423.4
|5,507.53
|10
|5,432.92
|5,476.72
|20
|5,474.04
|5,450.03
|50
|5,290.73
|5,314.29
|100
|4,979.8
|5,153.44
|200
|5,004.44
|5,048.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalyani Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Inv. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Inv. Co. - Kalyani Investment Company Limited - Communication To Shareholders For Tax Deduction At Source (TDS) On Di
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Inv. Co. - Intimation Of Record Date And Dividend Payment Date.
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Inv. Co. - Intimation Of 17Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On September 17, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Inv. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134196 and registration number is 134196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Investment Company is ₹5,557.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹2,425.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Investment Company are ₹5,717.45 and ₹5,540.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹6,523.05 and 52-week low of Kalyani Investment Company is ₹4,010.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Investment Company has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, 20.23% over 1 year, 37.03% across 3 years, and 18.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company are 65.99 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global