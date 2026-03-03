Here's the live share price of Kalyani Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalyani Commercials has gained 2.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.24%.
Kalyani Commercials’s current P/E of 6.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyani Commercials
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|3.30
|2.97
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, Kalyani Commercials has gained 10.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
In the latest quarter, Kalyani Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Kalyani Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1985PLC021453 and registration number is 021453. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Commercials is ₹138.09 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalyani Commercials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kalyani Commercials is ₹13.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Commercials are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Commercials is ₹138.09 and 52-week low of Kalyani Commercials is ₹119.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalyani Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.24% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 10.24% over 1 year, 3.3% across 3 years, and 2.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Commercials are 6.03 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.