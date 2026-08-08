What is the share price of Kalyan Capitals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals is ₹7.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalyan Capitals? The Kalyan Capitals is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Capitals? The market cap of Kalyan Capitals is ₹38.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyan Capitals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Capitals are ₹7.28 and ₹6.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Capitals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Capitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Capitals is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Kalyan Capitals is ₹4.46 as on .

How has the Kalyan Capitals performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalyan Capitals has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, -4.34% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -24.27% across 3 years, and 0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals are 9.93 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global