KALYAN CAPITALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.40 Closed
-0.21-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.51₹20.00
₹19.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.26₹34.90
₹19.40
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹19.44
Volume
66,737

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.1
  • R220.79
  • R321.59
  • Pivot
    19.3
  • S118.61
  • S217.81
  • S317.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.1819.15
  • 10155.1518.44
  • 20153.7817.9
  • 50122.3417.66
  • 100100.2817.68
  • 20073.2217.76

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.3614.732.545.2615.41240.35121.97
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kalyan Capitals Ltd.

Akashdeep Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28998DL1983PLC017150 and registration number is 017150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Pal Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Girish Chadha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kalyan Capitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹101.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 51.43 and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹19.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Capitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹12.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

