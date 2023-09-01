Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.36
|14.73
|2.54
|5.26
|15.41
|240.35
|121.97
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Akashdeep Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28998DL1983PLC017150 and registration number is 017150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹101.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 51.43 and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹19.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Capitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹12.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.