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Kalyan Capitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALYAN CAPITALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kalyan Capitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.28 Closed
4.30₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalyan Capitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.64₹7.28
₹7.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.46₹10.25
₹7.28
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹6.98
Volume
25,008

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Capitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalyan Capitals		2.10-9.45-4.3410.30-17.93-24.270.22
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalyan Capitals has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyan Capitals has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kalyan Capitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Capitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.417.2
107.627.39
207.87.65
508.347.87
1007.527.78
2007.617.97

Source: Dion Global

Kalyan Capitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalyan Capitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kalyan Capitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTKalyan Capitals - Update on board meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTKalyan Capitals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August,2026
Jul 26, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTKalyan Capitals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 04:56 AM IST ISTKalyan Capitals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 06, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTKalyan Capitals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kalyan Capitals

Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28998DL1983PLC017150 and registration number is 017150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Singh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Malik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Girish Chadha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Talwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kalyan Capitals Share Price

What is the share price of Kalyan Capitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals is ₹7.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalyan Capitals?

The Kalyan Capitals is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Capitals?

The market cap of Kalyan Capitals is ₹38.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyan Capitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Capitals are ₹7.28 and ₹6.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyan Capitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Capitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Capitals is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Kalyan Capitals is ₹4.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalyan Capitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalyan Capitals has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, -4.34% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -24.27% across 3 years, and 0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals are 9.93 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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