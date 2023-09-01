What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.? The market cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹101.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 51.43 and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is 4.43 as on .

What is the share price of Kalyan Capitals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is ₹19.40 as on .