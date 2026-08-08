Here's the live share price of Kalyan Capitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyan Capitals
|2.10
|-9.45
|-4.34
|10.30
|-17.93
|-24.27
|0.22
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalyan Capitals has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyan Capitals has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.41
|7.2
|10
|7.62
|7.39
|20
|7.8
|7.65
|50
|8.34
|7.87
|100
|7.52
|7.78
|200
|7.61
|7.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalyan Capitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Capitals - Update on board meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Kalyan Capitals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August,2026
|Jul 26, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Kalyan Capitals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:56 AM IST IST
|Kalyan Capitals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Kalyan Capitals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kalyan Capitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28998DL1983PLC017150 and registration number is 017150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyan Capitals is ₹7.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyan Capitals is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalyan Capitals is ₹38.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyan Capitals are ₹7.28 and ₹6.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyan Capitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyan Capitals is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Kalyan Capitals is ₹4.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyan Capitals has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, -4.34% over 3 months, -17.93% over 1 year, -24.27% across 3 years, and 0.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals are 9.93 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global