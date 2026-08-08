What is the share price of Kallam Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kallam Textiles is ₹2.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Kallam Textiles? The Kallam Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kallam Textiles? The market cap of Kallam Textiles is ₹11.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kallam Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kallam Textiles are ₹2.39 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kallam Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kallam Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kallam Textiles is ₹4.48 and 52-week low of Kallam Textiles is ₹2.20 as on .

How has the Kallam Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Kallam Textiles has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -13.08% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -46.45% over 1 year, -36.0% across 3 years, and -33.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles are -0.18 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global