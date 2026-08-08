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Kallam Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALLAM TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kallam Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.26 Closed
-1.74₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kallam Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.20₹2.39
₹2.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.20₹4.48
₹2.26
Open Price
₹2.29
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
51,578

Source: Dion Global

Kallam Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kallam Textiles		-5.04-11.72-13.74-31.31-44.61-36-33.68
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kallam Textiles has declined 44.61% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Kallam Textiles has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Kallam Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kallam Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.382.37
102.42.39
202.462.45
502.682.58
1002.692.74
2003.073.1

Source: Dion Global

Kallam Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kallam Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kallam Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTKallam Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTKallam Textiles - Disclosure Of Imposition Of Fines Or Penalty
Jun 21, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTKallam Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 10, 2026, 03:06 PM IST ISTKallam Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 27, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTKallam Textiles - Request For Extension Of Financial Results 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kallam Textiles

Kallam Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1992PLC013860 and registration number is 013860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Venkateswara Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G V Krishna Reddy
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M V Subba Reddy
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Petluri Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V L Sandhya Rani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Raghavendra Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kallam Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Kallam Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kallam Textiles is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kallam Textiles?

The Kallam Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kallam Textiles?

The market cap of Kallam Textiles is ₹11.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kallam Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kallam Textiles are ₹2.39 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kallam Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kallam Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kallam Textiles is ₹4.48 and 52-week low of Kallam Textiles is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kallam Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kallam Textiles has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -13.08% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -46.45% over 1 year, -36.0% across 3 years, and -33.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles are -0.18 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kallam Textiles News

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