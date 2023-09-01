What is the Market Cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹47.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is -1.49 and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is 0.21 as on .

What is the share price of Kallam Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on .