Here's the live share price of Kallam Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kallam Textiles
|-5.04
|-11.72
|-13.74
|-31.31
|-44.61
|-36
|-33.68
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kallam Textiles has declined 44.61% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Kallam Textiles has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.38
|2.37
|10
|2.4
|2.39
|20
|2.46
|2.45
|50
|2.68
|2.58
|100
|2.69
|2.74
|200
|3.07
|3.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kallam Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Kallam Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Kallam Textiles - Disclosure Of Imposition Of Fines Or Penalty
|Jun 21, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Kallam Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 10, 2026, 03:06 PM IST IST
|Kallam Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 27, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Kallam Textiles - Request For Extension Of Financial Results 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Kallam Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1992PLC013860 and registration number is 013860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kallam Textiles is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kallam Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kallam Textiles is ₹11.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kallam Textiles are ₹2.39 and ₹2.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kallam Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kallam Textiles is ₹4.48 and 52-week low of Kallam Textiles is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kallam Textiles has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -13.08% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -46.45% over 1 year, -36.0% across 3 years, and -33.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles are -0.18 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global