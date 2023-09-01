Follow Us

KALLAM TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.00 Closed
0.220.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kallam Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.96₹9.21
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.52₹15.00
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.21
Prev. Close
₹8.98
Volume
12,316

Kallam Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.15
  • R29.31
  • R39.4
  • Pivot
    9.06
  • S18.9
  • S28.81
  • S38.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.219.03
  • 1012.389.01
  • 2012.518.93
  • 5012.748.93
  • 10012.099.2
  • 20014.669.96

Kallam Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.903.57-3.02-9.64-30.2320.22-57.69
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Kallam Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Kallam Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kallam Textiles Ltd.

Kallam Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1992PLC013860 and registration number is 013860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Venkateswara Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G V Krishna Reddy
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M V Subba Reddy
    Whole Time Executive Director & CFO
  • CA. Vangala Bhargavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varanasi Ramgopal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. VSN Murty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kallam Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹47.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is -1.49 and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kallam Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kallam Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kallam Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Kallam Textiles Ltd. is ₹7.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

