Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kalana Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALANA ISPAT

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Kalana Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
19.90₹ 3.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kalana Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹23.50
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.10₹55.00
₹23.50
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹19.60
Volume
58,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalana Ispat has declined 13.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.20%.

Kalana Ispat’s current P/E of 59.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kalana Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalana Ispat		54.1019.29-6.00-47.37-38.40-20.85-13.09
Aeroflex Industries		3.3021.6027.2525.3939.2311.426.71
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		-8.84-10.88-0.82-15.233.321.1840.27
Vardhman Special Steels		0-3.74-10.48-6.5923.4114.0224.60
Rudra Global Infra Products		2.433.19-34.11-34.11-34.11-12.98-8.01
Hisar Metal Industries		-4.89-0.37-8.96-16.40-3.043.364.02
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd		-4.902.87-18.10-39.87-15.43-29.47-18.90
Shri Kanha Stainless		3.46-15.55-71.41-71.41-71.41-34.12-22.15

Over the last one year, Kalana Ispat has declined 38.40% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalana Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).

Kalana Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kalana Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9517.26
1015.9316.93
2017.3617.52
5020.5420.23
10024.8324.58
20033.8630.16

Kalana Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalana Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kalana Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kalana Ispat fact sheet for more information

About Kalana Ispat

Kalana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2012PLC072306 and registration number is 072306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Varghese Joseph Pottakerry
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aftabhusen S Khandwawala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurubaxsing Jamiatsing Bagga
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nishant Bali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rachna Sandeep Luthra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kalana Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Kalana Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalana Ispat is ₹23.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalana Ispat?

The Kalana Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalana Ispat?

The market cap of Kalana Ispat is ₹30.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalana Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalana Ispat are ₹23.50 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalana Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalana Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalana Ispat is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Kalana Ispat is ₹15.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kalana Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalana Ispat has shown returns of 19.9% over the past day, 19.9% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, -20.85% across 3 years, and -13.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalana Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalana Ispat are 59.80 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kalana Ispat News

More Kalana Ispat News
icon
Market Pulse