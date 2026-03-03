Here's the live share price of Kalana Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalana Ispat has declined 13.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.20%.
Kalana Ispat’s current P/E of 59.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalana Ispat
|54.10
|19.29
|-6.00
|-47.37
|-38.40
|-20.85
|-13.09
|Aeroflex Industries
|3.30
|21.60
|27.25
|25.39
|39.23
|11.42
|6.71
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|-8.84
|-10.88
|-0.82
|-15.23
|3.32
|1.18
|40.27
|Vardhman Special Steels
|0
|-3.74
|-10.48
|-6.59
|23.41
|14.02
|24.60
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|2.43
|3.19
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-12.98
|-8.01
|Hisar Metal Industries
|-4.89
|-0.37
|-8.96
|-16.40
|-3.04
|3.36
|4.02
|Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
|-4.90
|2.87
|-18.10
|-39.87
|-15.43
|-29.47
|-18.90
|Shri Kanha Stainless
|3.46
|-15.55
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-34.12
|-22.15
Over the last one year, Kalana Ispat has declined 38.40% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalana Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.95
|17.26
|10
|15.93
|16.93
|20
|17.36
|17.52
|50
|20.54
|20.23
|100
|24.83
|24.58
|200
|33.86
|30.16
In the latest quarter, Kalana Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kalana Ispat fact sheet for more information
Kalana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2012PLC072306 and registration number is 072306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalana Ispat is ₹23.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalana Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kalana Ispat is ₹30.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalana Ispat are ₹23.50 and ₹23.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalana Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalana Ispat is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Kalana Ispat is ₹15.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalana Ispat has shown returns of 19.9% over the past day, 19.9% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, -20.85% across 3 years, and -13.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalana Ispat are 59.80 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.