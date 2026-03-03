Here's the live share price of Kalahridhaan Trendz along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalahridhaan Trendz has declined 37.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -81.49%.
Kalahridhaan Trendz’s current P/E of 1.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalahridhaan Trendz
|0
|4.30
|-3.96
|-40.49
|-81.49
|-53.90
|-37.16
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
Over the last one year, Kalahridhaan Trendz has declined 81.49% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalahridhaan Trendz has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.7
|4.7
|10
|4.6
|4.8
|20
|5.17
|5.35
|50
|7.17
|7.26
|100
|10.61
|11.46
|200
|21.48
|20.21
In the latest quarter, Kalahridhaan Trendz remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kalahridhaan Trendz fact sheet for more information
Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2016PLC092224 and registration number is 092224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹4.85 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Kalahridhaan Trendz is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹8.34 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalahridhaan Trendz are ₹4.85 and ₹4.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalahridhaan Trendz stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹28.70 and 52-week low of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹4.15 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Kalahridhaan Trendz has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -3.96% over 3 months, -81.49% over 1 year, -53.9% across 3 years, and -37.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalahridhaan Trendz are 1.97 and 0.17 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.