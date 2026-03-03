Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kalahridhaan Trendz Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kalahridhaan Trendz along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.85 Closed
4.30₹ 0.20
As on Dec 15, 2025, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kalahridhaan Trendz Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹4.85
₹4.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.15₹28.70
₹4.85
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
54,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalahridhaan Trendz has declined 37.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -81.49%.

Kalahridhaan Trendz’s current P/E of 1.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kalahridhaan Trendz Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalahridhaan Trendz		04.30-3.96-40.49-81.49-53.90-37.16
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08

Over the last one year, Kalahridhaan Trendz has declined 81.49% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalahridhaan Trendz has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

Kalahridhaan Trendz Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kalahridhaan Trendz Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.74.7
104.64.8
205.175.35
507.177.26
10010.6111.46
20021.4820.21

Kalahridhaan Trendz Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalahridhaan Trendz remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kalahridhaan Trendz Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kalahridhaan Trendz fact sheet for more information

About Kalahridhaan Trendz

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2016PLC092224 and registration number is 092224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sunitadevi Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Drashti Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. AnkitKumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalahridhaan Trendz Share Price

What is the share price of Kalahridhaan Trendz?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹4.85 as on Dec 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Kalahridhaan Trendz?

The Kalahridhaan Trendz is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz?

The market cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹8.34 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalahridhaan Trendz?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalahridhaan Trendz are ₹4.85 and ₹4.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalahridhaan Trendz?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalahridhaan Trendz stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹28.70 and 52-week low of Kalahridhaan Trendz is ₹4.15 as on Dec 15, 2025.

How has the Kalahridhaan Trendz performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalahridhaan Trendz has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -3.96% over 3 months, -81.49% over 1 year, -53.9% across 3 years, and -37.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalahridhaan Trendz?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalahridhaan Trendz are 1.97 and 0.17 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kalahridhaan Trendz News

More Kalahridhaan Trendz News
icon
Market Pulse