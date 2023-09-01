Follow Us

KAKATIYA TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.80 Closed
-1.91-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.80₹31.20
₹30.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.90₹126.40
₹30.80
Open Price
₹31.20
Prev. Close
₹31.40
Volume
3,752

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.07
  • R231.33
  • R331.47
  • Pivot
    30.93
  • S130.67
  • S230.53
  • S330.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.1931.12
  • 1060.9331.51
  • 2049.4532.09
  • 5032.6132.94
  • 10025.734.36
  • 20018.0435.11

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.45-3.75-14.59-1.0373.521,521.05853.56
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1981PLC104439 and registration number is 104439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vanka Ravindra Nath
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Venkatasubbarao Gamini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kudary Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanka Raja Kumari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is -10.59 and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is -1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹30.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹126.40 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

