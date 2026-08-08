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Kakatiya Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAKATIYA TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kakatiya Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.66 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kakatiya Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.66₹8.66
₹8.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.01₹21.18
₹8.66
Open Price
₹8.66
Prev. Close
₹8.66
Volume
92

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kakatiya Textiles		-9.60-11.99-9.79-25.02-59.11-36.8825.16
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kakatiya Textiles has declined 59.11% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Kakatiya Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Kakatiya Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.599.42
109.599.49
209.649.5
509.369.52
1009.6110.26
20012.7512.33

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kakatiya Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kakatiya Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTKakatiya Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTKakatiya Textile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTKakatiya Textile - Statement Of Deviation
May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTKakatiya Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKakatiya Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Kakatiya Textiles

Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1981PLC104439 and registration number is 104439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vanka Ravindra Nath
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Vanka Raja Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatasubbarao Gamini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kudary Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kakatiya Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Kakatiya Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kakatiya Textiles?

The Kakatiya Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Textiles?

The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹5.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kakatiya Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Textiles are ₹8.66 and ₹8.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹21.18 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kakatiya Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kakatiya Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.99% for the past month, -9.79% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -36.88% across 3 years, and 25.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles are -1.00 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Textiles News

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