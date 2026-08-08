What is the share price of Kakatiya Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Kakatiya Textiles? The Kakatiya Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Textiles? The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹5.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kakatiya Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Textiles are ₹8.66 and ₹8.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹21.18 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.01 as on .

How has the Kakatiya Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Kakatiya Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.99% for the past month, -9.79% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -36.88% across 3 years, and 25.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles are -1.00 and -0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global