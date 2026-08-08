Here's the live share price of Kakatiya Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kakatiya Textiles
|-9.60
|-11.99
|-9.79
|-25.02
|-59.11
|-36.88
|25.16
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kakatiya Textiles has declined 59.11% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Kakatiya Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.59
|9.42
|10
|9.59
|9.49
|20
|9.64
|9.5
|50
|9.36
|9.52
|100
|9.61
|10.26
|200
|12.75
|12.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kakatiya Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Textile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Textile - Statement Of Deviation
|May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100AP1981PLC104439 and registration number is 104439. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kakatiya Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹5.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Textiles are ₹8.66 and ₹8.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹21.18 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Textiles is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kakatiya Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.99% for the past month, -9.79% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -36.88% across 3 years, and 25.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles are -1.00 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global