What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is -10.59 and PB ratio of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is -1.4 as on .

What is the share price of Kakatiya Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Textiles Ltd. is ₹30.80 as on .