MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002485 and registration number is 002485. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹175.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is -27.34 and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹226.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹268.20 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹180.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.