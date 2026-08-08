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Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.95 Closed
-3.29₹ -4.05
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.85₹119.95
₹118.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.70₹167.45
₹118.95
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹123.00
Volume
329

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries		-3.251.23-10.730.63-22.1-16.46-15.2
UltraTech Cement		1.1460.77-7.72-0.9413.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.596.4412.4414.0224.0121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.433.1-2.31-19.95-25.22-2.91.37
Shree Cements		1.291.733.63-3.01-13.422.81-1.4
JK Cement		-1.250.87-3.46-9.83-23.7518.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.596.29-0.15-16.8-18.56-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.622.22-1.87-19.94-23.62-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.210.55-4.54-23.98-14.41.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-0.37.548.5-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.5811.975.14-0.65-21.16-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.347.11-2.5-12.8311.9922.615.71
Star Cement		-0.84-0.67-14.93-8.98-22.566.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-2.32-8.03-16.54-26.69-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-0.57-14.95-22.63-37.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-0.27-15.91-11.41-24.05-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-1.83-3.7-8.93-25.8-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.181.83-3.98-18.72-41.44-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.41.3819.3229.1640.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-0.2-9.16-9.92-23.93-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has declined 22.10% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.97121.5
10121.44121.34
20120.16121.23
50122.6121.28
100117.86122.14
200127.84129.17

Source: Dion Global

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:35 PM IST ISTKakatiya Cement - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physicals Shares - Status As On Ju
Jul 23, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTKakatiya Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, The 8Th
Jul 08, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTKakatiya Cement - Intimation For Record Date Is 3Rd August, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTKakatiya Cement - Intimation Of Book Closure
Jul 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTKakatiya Cement - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002485 and registration number is 002485. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Veeraiah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. J S Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Varalakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Sivarama Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hima Bindu Myneni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rama Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹118.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹92.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are ₹119.95 and ₹116.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹167.45 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹84.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 1.23% for the past month, -10.73% over 3 months, -21.46% over 1 year, -16.46% across 3 years, and -15.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are -3.84 and 0.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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