Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹226.10 Closed
3.457.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.30₹227.75
₹226.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.55₹268.20
₹226.10
Open Price
₹220.40
Prev. Close
₹218.55
Volume
78,077

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1231.5
  • R2235.85
  • R3243.95
  • Pivot
    223.4
  • S1219.05
  • S2210.95
  • S3206.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5210.8213.59
  • 10213.84210.32
  • 20215.93208.68
  • 50216.62208.49
  • 100210.45207.24
  • 200223.04207.39

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.445.5013.7519.5810.3546.74-1.32
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002485 and registration number is 002485. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Veeraiah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. J S Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T R C Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V Subbaiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Venkat Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hima Bindu Myneni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M Varalakshmi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹175.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is -27.34 and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹226.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹268.20 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹180.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

