Here's the live share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries
|-3.25
|1.23
|-10.73
|0.63
|-22.1
|-16.46
|-15.2
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|6
|0.77
|-7.72
|-0.94
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|6.44
|12.44
|14.02
|24.01
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|3.1
|-2.31
|-19.95
|-25.22
|-2.9
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|1.73
|3.63
|-3.01
|-13.42
|2.81
|-1.4
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|0.87
|-3.46
|-9.83
|-23.75
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|6.29
|-0.15
|-16.8
|-18.56
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|2.22
|-1.87
|-19.94
|-23.62
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|0.55
|-4.54
|-23.98
|-14.4
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-0.3
|7.54
|8.5
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|11.97
|5.14
|-0.65
|-21.16
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|7.11
|-2.5
|-12.83
|11.99
|22.6
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-0.67
|-14.93
|-8.98
|-22.56
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-2.32
|-8.03
|-16.54
|-26.69
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-0.57
|-14.95
|-22.63
|-37.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-0.27
|-15.91
|-11.41
|-24.05
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-1.83
|-3.7
|-8.93
|-25.8
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|1.83
|-3.98
|-18.72
|-41.44
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.4
|1.38
|19.32
|29.16
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-0.2
|-9.16
|-9.92
|-23.93
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has declined 22.10% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.97
|121.5
|10
|121.44
|121.34
|20
|120.16
|121.23
|50
|122.6
|121.28
|100
|117.86
|122.14
|200
|127.84
|129.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:35 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Cement - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physicals Shares - Status As On Ju
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, The 8Th
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Cement - Intimation For Record Date Is 3Rd August, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Cement - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Kakatiya Cement - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1979PLC002485 and registration number is 002485. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹118.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹92.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are ₹119.95 and ₹116.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹167.45 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹84.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 1.23% for the past month, -10.73% over 3 months, -21.46% over 1 year, -16.46% across 3 years, and -15.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are -3.84 and 0.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global