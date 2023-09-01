What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹175.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is -27.34 and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on .

What is the share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹226.10 as on .