What is the share price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹118.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? The market cap of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹92.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are ₹119.95 and ₹116.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹167.45 and 52-week low of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries is ₹84.70 as on .

How has the Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 1.23% for the past month, -10.73% over 3 months, -21.46% over 1 year, -16.46% across 3 years, and -15.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries are -3.84 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global