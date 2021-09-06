Kajaria Ceramics rating – Buy: Rising Morbi exports, prices to aid business

FY22-24e EPS up ~3%; TP raised to Rs 1,355; one of top SMID picks; ‘Buy’ retained
We hosted a Group Call with Nilesh Jetpriya – President, Morbi Ceramic Association. He cited that Morbi exports have sharply risen to 40-45% of production now, and could rise to 60% over long term. FY22 volume growth at 15-20% appears plausible. Morbi players could hike prices by +15%, due to cost inflation. This could alleviate competitive intensity and sustain pricing stability in domestic tiles market – KJC is the market leader. We raise FY22-24e EPS by ~3%. Retain Buy; PT at Rs 1,355.
Exports: Morbi cluster is the key supplier to exports. Exports appear to be de-risking geographically, with GCC now at 25% of exports (earlier 45%), followed by the USA at 10-12%. Overall tile exports could rise to ~60% of Morbi production over the longer term. KJC is domestic-focused, with negligible exports.
Rising input costs; price hikes: With a view to pass-on input cost escalation, Morbi players could hike prices by +15% going forward. This augurs well for organised players, as their price differential converges with the unorganised players.
Positive read-through for KJC: KJC is likely to benefit from rising Morbi exports and price hikes. We raise KJC’s FY22-24e EPS by ~3%, in view of sturdy catalysts – (i) Housing revival; (ii) market leadership; (iii) optimising mix (60% value-added sales); (iv) market share gains (export focus by Morbi players); (v) margin focus (retained 15%+ over FY16-21); and (vi) B/S strength (net cash).
We view KJC as a robust play on housing revival / home furnishing. Retain Buy with revised PT of Rs 1,355 (vs Rs 1,250). Retain target PE at ~40x, a premium to hist. 5-yr avg. KJC stays one of our Top SMID Picks.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.