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Kaiser Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAISER CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Kaiser Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.19 Closed
-0.80₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaiser Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.15₹6.21
₹6.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.62₹7.50
₹6.19
Open Price
₹6.21
Prev. Close
₹6.24
Volume
11,93,579

Source: Dion Global

Kaiser Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaiser Corporation		-3.28-3.13-14.8626.8414.84-36.1574.74
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaiser Corporation has gained 14.84% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaiser Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Kaiser Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaiser Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.356.3
106.316.31
206.376.29
506.36.21
1005.885.96
2005.315.79

Source: Dion Global

Kaiser Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaiser Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaiser Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTKaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations
Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTKaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations
Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTKaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Reg 7(2) Of SEBI(PIT) Regulations
Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTKaiser Corporation - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Appointment Of Additional Executive Director
Jul 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTKaiser Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 28Th July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kaiser Corporation

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC074035 and registration number is 074035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhushanlal Arora
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Korde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra R Vaze
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaiser Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Kaiser Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaiser Corporation is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaiser Corporation?

The Kaiser Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaiser Corporation?

The market cap of Kaiser Corporation is ₹32.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaiser Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaiser Corporation are ₹6.21 and ₹6.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaiser Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaiser Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaiser Corporation is ₹7.50 and 52-week low of Kaiser Corporation is ₹3.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaiser Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaiser Corporation has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, 14.84% over 1 year, -36.15% across 3 years, and 74.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaiser Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaiser Corporation are -27.38 and 6.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kaiser Corporation News

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