Here's the live share price of Kaiser Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaiser Corporation
|-3.28
|-3.13
|-14.86
|26.84
|14.84
|-36.15
|74.74
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaiser Corporation has gained 14.84% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaiser Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.35
|6.3
|10
|6.31
|6.31
|20
|6.37
|6.29
|50
|6.3
|6.21
|100
|5.88
|5.96
|200
|5.31
|5.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaiser Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Kaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Kaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Kaiser Corporation - Disclosure Under Reg 7(2) Of SEBI(PIT) Regulations
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Kaiser Corporation - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Appointment Of Additional Executive Director
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Kaiser Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 28Th July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC074035 and registration number is 074035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaiser Corporation is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaiser Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaiser Corporation is ₹32.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaiser Corporation are ₹6.21 and ₹6.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaiser Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaiser Corporation is ₹7.50 and 52-week low of Kaiser Corporation is ₹3.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaiser Corporation has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, 14.84% over 1 year, -36.15% across 3 years, and 74.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaiser Corporation are -27.38 and 6.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global