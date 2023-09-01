Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAISER CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.80 Closed
-0.91-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.55₹21.48
₹20.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.86₹87.95
₹20.80
Open Price
₹21.48
Prev. Close
₹20.99
Volume
25,784

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.34
  • R221.87
  • R322.27
  • Pivot
    20.94
  • S120.41
  • S220.01
  • S319.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.8721.03
  • 1059.1621.41
  • 2063.6222.26
  • 5072.7424.72
  • 10077.4729.12
  • 20060.8736.29

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.00-17.30-25.18-52.41-75.281,550.79841.18
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kaiser Corporation Ltd.

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1993PLC074035 and registration number is 074035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhushanlal Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Korde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Daroga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra R Vaze
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaiser Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaiser Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is ₹109.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaiser Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is 2000.0 and PB ratio of Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is 23.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaiser Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaiser Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaiser Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is ₹87.95 and 52-week low of Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is ₹19.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data