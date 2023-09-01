Follow Us

KAIRA CAN COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,380.00 Closed
-2.06-50
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaira Can Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,371.05₹2,450.00
₹2,380.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,110.00₹4,473.00
₹2,380.00
Open Price
₹2,450.00
Prev. Close
₹2,430.00
Volume
184

Kaira Can Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,429.65
  • R22,479.3
  • R32,508.6
  • Pivot
    2,400.35
  • S12,350.7
  • S22,321.4
  • S32,271.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,139.492,424.09
  • 103,162.072,417.71
  • 203,173.682,438.21
  • 502,969.252,495.12
  • 1002,444.752,516.45
  • 2002,348.772,507.74

Kaira Can Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.41-9.33-3.844.85-12.59162.8898.33
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Kaira Can Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaira Can Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kaira Can Company Ltd.

Kaira Can Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1962PLC012289 and registration number is 012289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keval N Doshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok B Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Jagannathan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Premal N Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav R Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirat M Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayen S Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxman D Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha R Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaira Can Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹219.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is 45.89 and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaira Can Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹2,380.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaira Can Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaira Can Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹4,473.00 and 52-week low of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹2,110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

