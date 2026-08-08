Here's the live share price of Kaira Can Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaira Can Company
|3.34
|4.11
|12.8
|12.22
|-4.5
|-12.95
|1.89
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|2.73
|32.74
|63.83
|120.83
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|16.47
|8.5
|3.62
|-11.32
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-2.93
|-4.92
|3.51
|-0.79
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-7.14
|-2.63
|-31.5
|-27.54
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|6.23
|15.15
|14.15
|-21.12
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|5.16
|2.18
|-17.79
|-25.83
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.92
|11.95
|-2.27
|-16.92
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|9.97
|17.6
|25.73
|-1.23
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|-4.36
|-12.43
|46.38
|17.24
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-22.93
|-3.48
|11.04
|-1.91
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|9.86
|9.12
|40.76
|-12.97
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|34.77
|50.76
|43.69
|32.33
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-1.36
|-9.49
|-11.21
|-14.19
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-14.93
|-9.59
|-17.06
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|17.65
|47.03
|30.22
|68.75
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-3.83
|-17.09
|-18.76
|-1.71
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|2.72
|124.91
|90.43
|77.17
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|10.47
|-4.41
|6.82
|2.43
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaira Can Company has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaira Can Company has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,600.55
|1,612.76
|10
|1,622.38
|1,614.23
|20
|1,620.27
|1,606.66
|50
|1,515.53
|1,543.65
|100
|1,421.32
|1,499.02
|200
|1,500.4
|1,524.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaira Can Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Kaira Can Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Kaira Can Co. - Update on board meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Kaira Can Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Kaira Can Co. - A Letter Containing The Exact Web-Link And Path For Accessing The 63Rd Annual Report For FY 2025-26 Of The Co
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Kaira Can Co. - Notice Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company 7Th August 2026 On Friday At 11.00 Am
Source: Dion Global
Kaira Can Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1962PLC012289 and registration number is 012289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaira Can Company is ₹1,625.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kaira Can Company is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaira Can Company is ₹149.85 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaira Can Company are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,624.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaira Can Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,790.00 and 52-week low of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,120.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kaira Can Company has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, 12.8% over 3 months, -6.61% over 1 year, -12.95% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company are 83.66 and 1.65 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global