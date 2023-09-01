Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.41
|-9.33
|-3.84
|4.85
|-12.59
|162.88
|98.33
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kaira Can Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1962PLC012289 and registration number is 012289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹219.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is 45.89 and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹2,380.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaira Can Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹4,473.00 and 52-week low of Kaira Can Company Ltd. is ₹2,110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.