What is the share price of Kaira Can Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaira Can Company is ₹1,625.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaira Can Company? The Kaira Can Company is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaira Can Company? The market cap of Kaira Can Company is ₹149.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaira Can Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaira Can Company are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,624.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaira Can Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaira Can Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,790.00 and 52-week low of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,120.00 as on .

How has the Kaira Can Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaira Can Company has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, 12.8% over 3 months, -6.61% over 1 year, -12.95% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company are 83.66 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global