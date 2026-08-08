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Kaira Can Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAIRA CAN COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Kaira Can Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,625.00 Closed
0.04₹ 0.65
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaira Can Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,624.35₹1,625.00
₹1,625.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,120.00₹1,790.00
₹1,625.00
Open Price
₹1,624.35
Prev. Close
₹1,624.35
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Kaira Can Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaira Can Company		3.344.1112.812.22-4.5-12.951.89
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.152.7332.7463.83120.8396.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6116.478.53.62-11.3242.6936.19
EPL		2.14-2.93-4.923.51-0.791.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-7.14-2.63-31.5-27.540.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.236.2315.1514.15-21.123.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.425.162.18-17.79-25.83-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.9211.95-2.27-16.925.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.059.9717.625.73-1.23-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.46-4.36-12.4346.3817.24-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-22.93-3.4811.04-1.918.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.159.869.1240.76-12.9710.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8734.7750.7643.6932.333.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-1.36-9.49-11.21-14.19-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-0.8-14.93-9.59-17.06-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6517.6547.0330.2268.7555.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-3.83-17.09-18.76-1.7129.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.712.72124.9190.4377.1710.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.2610.47-4.416.822.4322.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaira Can Company has declined 4.50% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaira Can Company has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Kaira Can Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaira Can Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,600.551,612.76
101,622.381,614.23
201,620.271,606.66
501,515.531,543.65
1001,421.321,499.02
2001,500.41,524.72

Source: Dion Global

Kaira Can Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaira Can Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaira Can Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTKaira Can Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTKaira Can Co. - Update on board meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTKaira Can Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
Jul 15, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTKaira Can Co. - A Letter Containing The Exact Web-Link And Path For Accessing The 63Rd Annual Report For FY 2025-26 Of The Co
Jul 14, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTKaira Can Co. - Notice Of 63Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company 7Th August 2026 On Friday At 11.00 Am

Source: Dion Global

About Kaira Can Company

Kaira Can Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1962PLC012289 and registration number is 012289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keval N Doshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok B Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Jagannathan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Premal N Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav R Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirat M Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Kumar Chaudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayen S Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha R Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh J Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrahas Zaveri
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Kaira Can Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kaira Can Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaira Can Company is ₹1,625.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaira Can Company?

The Kaira Can Company is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaira Can Company?

The market cap of Kaira Can Company is ₹149.85 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaira Can Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaira Can Company are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,624.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaira Can Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaira Can Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,790.00 and 52-week low of Kaira Can Company is ₹1,120.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Kaira Can Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaira Can Company has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, 12.8% over 3 months, -6.61% over 1 year, -12.95% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company are 83.66 and 1.65 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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