Here's the live share price of Kachchh Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kachchh Minerals
|-6.52
|-20.58
|-16.07
|0.99
|-52.78
|2.71
|22.85
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kachchh Minerals has declined 52.78% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Kachchh Minerals has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.71
|24.9
|10
|25.71
|25.36
|20
|26.46
|26.28
|50
|28.71
|27.68
|100
|28.56
|28.49
|200
|29.02
|30.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kachchh Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Kachchh Minerals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Kachchh Minerals - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Kachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Kachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Kachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,
Source: Dion Global
Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15543MH1981PLC024282 and registration number is 024282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kachchh Minerals is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kachchh Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kachchh Minerals is ₹12.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kachchh Minerals are ₹23.57 and ₹23.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kachchh Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kachchh Minerals is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Kachchh Minerals is ₹18.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kachchh Minerals has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -20.58% for the past month, -16.07% over 3 months, -52.78% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 22.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals are -11.27 and 13.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global