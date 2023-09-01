Follow Us

KACHCHH MINERALS LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.55 Closed
2.750.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kachchh Minerals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹20.98
₹20.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.67₹35.50
₹20.55
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
8,078

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.19
  • R221.82
  • R322.67
  • Pivot
    20.34
  • S119.71
  • S218.86
  • S318.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.8520.35
  • 1029.2520.58
  • 2025.6620.91
  • 5024.3721.36
  • 10024.7221.73
  • 20025.6922.29

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
4.00-1.462.738.352.9177.42-17.60
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.19-14.69-15.01-8.015.01171.86198.19
9.9245.5146.8880.6649.74435.19116.87
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-4.60-3.3689.9992.75186.68438.33108.49
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. Share Holdings

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kachchh Minerals Ltd.

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15543MH1981PLC024282 and registration number is 024282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaydeep Sangani
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. Indiraben Sadariya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Kandoria
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Vyas
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Bhaveshbhai Kanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshubha Hathal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devising Hathal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakashbhai Kanani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Daksh Trivedi
    Executive Director

FAQs on Kachchh Minerals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd.?

The market cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹10.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is -121.6 and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is 7.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kachchh Minerals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kachchh Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹35.50 and 52-week low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹17.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

