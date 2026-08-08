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Kachchh Minerals Share Price

NSE
BSE

KACHCHH MINERALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Kachchh Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
-2.29₹ -0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kachchh Minerals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹23.57
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.42₹59.95
₹23.50
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹24.05
Volume
4,102

Source: Dion Global

Kachchh Minerals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kachchh Minerals		-6.52-20.58-16.070.99-52.782.7122.85
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kachchh Minerals has declined 52.78% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Kachchh Minerals has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Kachchh Minerals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kachchh Minerals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.7124.9
1025.7125.36
2026.4626.28
5028.7127.68
10028.5628.49
20029.0230.01

Source: Dion Global

Kachchh Minerals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kachchh Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kachchh Minerals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKachchh Minerals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTKachchh Minerals - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTKachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTKachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTKachchh Minerals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,

Source: Dion Global

About Kachchh Minerals

Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15543MH1981PLC024282 and registration number is 024282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldip Vyas
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Devising Hathal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakashbhai Kanani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Daksh Trivedi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indiraben Sadariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshubha Hathal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhaveshbhai Kanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Kandoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Sangani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kachchh Minerals Share Price

What is the share price of Kachchh Minerals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kachchh Minerals is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kachchh Minerals?

The Kachchh Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kachchh Minerals?

The market cap of Kachchh Minerals is ₹12.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kachchh Minerals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kachchh Minerals are ₹23.57 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kachchh Minerals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kachchh Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kachchh Minerals is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Kachchh Minerals is ₹18.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kachchh Minerals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kachchh Minerals has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -20.58% for the past month, -16.07% over 3 months, -52.78% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 22.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals are -11.27 and 13.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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