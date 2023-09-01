Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.14
|-2.84
|-3.48
|2.75
|-14.37
|381.26
|797.38
|4.00
|-1.46
|2.73
|8.35
|2.91
|77.42
|-17.60
|1.20
|-14.70
|-15.07
|-15.22
|-10.33
|78.90
|3.48
|9.25
|11.68
|22.13
|13.97
|6.84
|35.02
|15.85
|0.86
|-6.33
|14.93
|13.84
|11.08
|72.84
|30.84
|-0.19
|-14.69
|-15.01
|-8.01
|5.01
|171.86
|198.19
|9.92
|45.51
|46.88
|80.66
|49.74
|435.19
|116.87
|11.33
|31.72
|52.59
|60.57
|45.07
|58.11
|29.82
|12.75
|12.20
|24.58
|49.84
|57.54
|522.06
|233.55
|1.25
|15.00
|70.36
|83.24
|48.80
|94.26
|375.67
|1.92
|29.84
|80.58
|114.63
|119.73
|282.85
|397.42
|-4.60
|-3.36
|89.99
|92.75
|186.68
|438.33
|108.49
|0.61
|0.66
|24.12
|63.82
|5.66
|278.58
|137.89
|-9.56
|-22.27
|-12.55
|32.69
|19.95
|655.23
|534.70
|6.86
|7.78
|20.68
|33.72
|25.09
|42.22
|-27.44
|13.83
|17.39
|6.34
|10.20
|10.32
|2.86
|-6.76
|2.58
|0.16
|4.41
|18.46
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-26.32
|1.36
|6.87
|-7.19
|-2.90
|-3.18
|178.75
|200.81
|13.95
|15.12
|25.47
|-37.62
|-37.85
|172.36
|-19.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15543MH1981PLC024282 and registration number is 024282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹10.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is -121.6 and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is 7.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kachchh Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹35.50 and 52-week low of Kachchh Minerals Ltd. is ₹17.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.