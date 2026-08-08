What is the share price of Kachchh Minerals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kachchh Minerals is ₹23.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kachchh Minerals? The Kachchh Minerals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kachchh Minerals? The market cap of Kachchh Minerals is ₹12.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kachchh Minerals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kachchh Minerals are ₹23.57 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kachchh Minerals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kachchh Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kachchh Minerals is ₹59.95 and 52-week low of Kachchh Minerals is ₹18.42 as on .

How has the Kachchh Minerals performed historically in terms of returns? The Kachchh Minerals has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -20.58% for the past month, -16.07% over 3 months, -52.78% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 22.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kachchh Minerals are -11.27 and 13.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global