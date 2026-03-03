Here's the live share price of Kabra Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kabra Jewels has declined 19.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.08%.
Kabra Jewels’s current P/E of 6.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kabra Jewels
|-1.41
|-3.59
|-4.64
|-9.82
|-23.26
|-30.09
|-19.33
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Kabra Jewels has declined 23.26% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.71
|89.16
|10
|89.85
|89.5
|20
|89.9
|89.74
|50
|89.94
|90.37
|100
|91.62
|93.75
|200
|103.79
|107.58
In the latest quarter, Kabra Jewels saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.74%, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kabra Jewels fact sheet for more information
Kabra Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52393GJ2010PLC061692 and registration number is 061692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Jewels is ₹87.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kabra Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kabra Jewels is ₹91.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Jewels are ₹87.95 and ₹86.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Jewels is ₹166.75 and 52-week low of Kabra Jewels is ₹84.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kabra Jewels has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -4.07% over 3 months, -27.08% over 1 year, -30.09% across 3 years, and -19.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Jewels are 6.06 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.