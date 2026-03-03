Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Kabra Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.25 Closed
-1.13₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Kabra Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.15₹87.95
₹87.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.00₹166.75
₹87.25
Open Price
₹87.00
Prev. Close
₹88.25
Volume
19,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kabra Jewels has declined 19.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.08%.

Kabra Jewels’s current P/E of 6.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kabra Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kabra Jewels		-1.41-3.59-4.64-9.82-23.26-30.09-19.33
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.30-30.97-12.2044.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.80
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791.00-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.40
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.5037.88
D P Abhushan		-4.80-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.60-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.40
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.70-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.103.03

Over the last one year, Kabra Jewels has declined 23.26% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).

Kabra Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kabra Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.7189.16
1089.8589.5
2089.989.74
5089.9490.37
10091.6293.75
200103.79107.58

Kabra Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kabra Jewels saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.74%, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Kabra Jewels

Kabra Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52393GJ2010PLC061692 and registration number is 061692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyothi Kailash Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Puranprakash Phophalia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indira Suresh Vora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hetal Karshanbhai Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Chandubhai Thakkar
    Executive Director

FAQs on Kabra Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of Kabra Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Jewels is ₹87.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kabra Jewels?

The Kabra Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Jewels?

The market cap of Kabra Jewels is ₹91.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabra Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Jewels are ₹87.95 and ₹86.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Jewels is ₹166.75 and 52-week low of Kabra Jewels is ₹84.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kabra Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kabra Jewels has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -4.07% over 3 months, -27.08% over 1 year, -30.09% across 3 years, and -19.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabra Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Jewels are 6.06 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

