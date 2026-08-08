Here's the live share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|13.9
|60.88
|86.51
|77.18
|77
|1.22
|15.95
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|7.77
|0.58
|48.22
|82.76
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-9.43
|-12.51
|-0.21
|-23.87
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|3.66
|6.4
|26.59
|20.55
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|16.66
|3.3
|57.57
|166.05
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|4.03
|2.26
|-8.75
|-17.58
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|5.77
|11.53
|5.46
|11.73
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-5.78
|-24.76
|-29.84
|-44.26
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|2.05
|-15.4
|-2.49
|-22.86
|31.91
|29.2
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-12.02
|-21.66
|-8.79
|-19.04
|3.1
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|17.61
|32.53
|182.7
|182.7
|41.4
|23.1
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|8.71
|1.58
|12.16
|-18.32
|-1.83
|-1.1
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-8.37
|-23.78
|4
|-21.98
|3.8
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-8.46
|-19.3
|10.05
|-27.41
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|5.61
|101.07
|110.03
|70.69
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-5.33
|36.36
|198.58
|143.95
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|13.21
|72.5
|89.32
|126.22
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|28.29
|8.94
|1.08
|-24.16
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-10.87
|-11.44
|-6.2
|-17.18
|20.7
|30.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kabra Extrusion Technik has gained 77.00% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Extrusion Technik has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.97
|418.62
|10
|379.77
|397.92
|20
|346.4
|366.84
|50
|283.99
|314.75
|100
|256.12
|281.96
|200
|243.99
|269.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kabra Extrusion Technik saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Kabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors - Approval Of Preferential Issue
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Kabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Kabra Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Kabra Extrusion - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On July 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Kabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1982PLC028535 and registration number is 028535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric accumulator incuding parts thereof (separators, containers, covers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 451.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹449.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabra Extrusion Technik is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹1,572.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Extrusion Technik are ₹482.70 and ₹442.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Extrusion Technik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹485.40 and 52-week low of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabra Extrusion Technik has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, 53.86% for the past month, 83.25% over 3 months, 71.4% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik are 3,110.73 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global