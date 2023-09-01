Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1982PLC028535 and registration number is 028535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric accumulator incuding parts thereof (separators, containers, covers). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹1,538.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 39.2 and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 4.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹440.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹643.70 and 52-week low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.