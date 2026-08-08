Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kabra Extrusion Technik Share Price

NSE
BSE

KABRA EXTRUSION TECHNIK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
EV Charging
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹449.50 Closed
-5.78₹ -27.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kabra Extrusion Technik Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹442.10₹482.70
₹449.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.00₹485.40
₹449.50
Open Price
₹474.00
Prev. Close
₹477.10
Volume
26,896

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Extrusion Technik Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kabra Extrusion Technik		13.960.8886.5177.18771.2215.95
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.047.770.5848.2282.7661.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-9.43-12.51-0.21-23.8737.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.833.666.426.5920.5517.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3716.663.357.57166.0570.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.114.032.26-8.75-17.5821.8812.61
LMW		3.915.7711.535.4611.737.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-5.78-24.76-29.84-44.2614.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.772.05-15.4-2.49-22.8631.9129.2
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-12.02-21.66-8.79-19.043.142.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2217.6132.53182.7182.741.423.1
Ajax Engineering		-2.948.711.5812.16-18.32-1.83-1.1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-8.37-23.784-21.983.81.29
Praj Industries		4.35-8.46-19.310.05-27.41-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.335.61101.07110.0370.6919.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-5.3336.36198.58143.9524.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5513.2172.589.32126.2254.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1428.298.941.08-24.16-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-10.87-11.44-6.2-17.1820.730.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kabra Extrusion Technik has gained 77.00% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Extrusion Technik has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Kabra Extrusion Technik Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Extrusion Technik Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.97418.62
10379.77397.92
20346.4366.84
50283.99314.75
100256.12281.96
200243.99269.47

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Extrusion Technik Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kabra Extrusion Technik saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.45%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kabra Extrusion Technik Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTKabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors - Approval Of Preferential Issue
Aug 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTKabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTKabra Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTKabra Extrusion - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On July 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTKabra Extrusion - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Kabra Extrusion Technik

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1982PLC028535 and registration number is 028535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric accumulator incuding parts thereof (separators, containers, covers). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 451.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreevallabh Kabra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Anand S Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ekta A Kabra
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bagra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Andrade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Boman Moradian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal H Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munjal Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kabra Extrusion Technik Share Price

What is the share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹449.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kabra Extrusion Technik?

The Kabra Extrusion Technik is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik?

The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹1,572.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabra Extrusion Technik?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Extrusion Technik are ₹482.70 and ₹442.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Extrusion Technik?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Extrusion Technik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹485.40 and 52-week low of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kabra Extrusion Technik performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kabra Extrusion Technik has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, 53.86% for the past month, 83.25% over 3 months, 71.4% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik are 3,110.73 and 3.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Extrusion Technik News

More Kabra Extrusion Technik News
Market Pulse