What is the share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹449.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kabra Extrusion Technik? The Kabra Extrusion Technik is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik? The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹1,572.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabra Extrusion Technik? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Extrusion Technik are ₹482.70 and ₹442.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Extrusion Technik? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Extrusion Technik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹485.40 and 52-week low of Kabra Extrusion Technik is ₹171.00 as on .

How has the Kabra Extrusion Technik performed historically in terms of returns? The Kabra Extrusion Technik has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, 53.86% for the past month, 83.25% over 3 months, 71.4% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik are 3,110.73 and 3.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global