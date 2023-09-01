What is the Market Cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.? The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹1,538.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 39.2 and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 4.0 as on .

What is the share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹440.05 as on .