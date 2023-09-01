Follow Us

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Share Price

KABRA EXTRUSION TECHNIK LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹440.05 Closed
-0.61-2.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.00₹445.40
₹440.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹341.00₹643.70
₹440.05
Open Price
₹445.40
Prev. Close
₹442.75
Volume
54,422

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1444.53
  • R2448.67
  • R3451.93
  • Pivot
    441.27
  • S1437.13
  • S2433.87
  • S3429.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5354.22441.55
  • 10356.75441.56
  • 20364.85441.63
  • 50380.36446.69
  • 100357.93459.04
  • 200403.39460.33

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Peer Comparision

1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Share Holdings

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1982PLC028535 and registration number is 028535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric accumulator incuding parts thereof (separators, containers, covers). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreevallabh G Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan G Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Anand S Kabra
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Ekta A Kabra
    Director - Strategy
  • Mr. Boman Moradian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahaveer Prasad Taparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihalchand C Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yagnesh B Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bagra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Andrade
    Additional Director

FAQs on Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.?

The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹1,538.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 39.2 and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is 4.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹440.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹643.70 and 52-week low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

