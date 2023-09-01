Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.06
|-25.24
|-27.04
|-29.26
|-23.94
|40.71
|108.47
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kabra Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1989PLC005438 and registration number is 005438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹1.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -4.48 and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹3.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.