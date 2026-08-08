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Kabra Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

KABRA DRUGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Kabra Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.60 Closed
4.46₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kabra Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.71₹25.40
₹24.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹35.52
₹24.60
Open Price
₹24.20
Prev. Close
₹23.55
Volume
81,607

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kabra Drugs		2.377.61-6.89-23.6524.9467.1337.58
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kabra Drugs has gained 24.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kabra Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5524.09
1023.7723.9
2022.8123.53
5023.2623.71
1002524.49
20026.0123.8

Source: Dion Global

Kabra Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kabra Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kabra Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTKabra Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12-August-2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKabra Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTKabra Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jun 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTKabra Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKabra Drugs - Revised Receipt Of Letter Of Intent From Chhattisgarh Government For Proposed Investment Of Rs. 200 Crore In Ph

Source: Dion Global

About Kabra Drugs

Kabra Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1989PLC005438 and registration number is 005438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Aravind
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bangalore Venkatakrishnappa Ananth Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kuniamuthur Nanjappan Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. A Anitha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ananthkumar Shilpa
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Kabra Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Kabra Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs is ₹24.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kabra Drugs?

The Kabra Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Drugs?

The market cap of Kabra Drugs is ₹58.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabra Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Drugs are ₹25.40 and ₹23.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Drugs is ₹35.52 and 52-week low of Kabra Drugs is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kabra Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kabra Drugs has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 7.61% for the past month, -6.89% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 67.13% across 3 years, and 37.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs are 11.74 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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