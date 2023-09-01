Follow Us

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Share Price

KABRA DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.94 Closed
4.790.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.59₹3.94
₹3.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.76₹5.91
₹3.94
Open Price
₹3.76
Prev. Close
₹3.76
Volume
2,901

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.06
  • R24.17
  • R34.41
  • Pivot
    3.82
  • S13.71
  • S23.47
  • S33.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.244.01
  • 104.994.35
  • 204.644.67
  • 503.984.76
  • 1004.474.61
  • 2003.954.27

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.06-25.24-27.04-29.26-23.9440.71108.47
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Kabra Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kabra Drugs Ltd.

Kabra Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1989PLC005438 and registration number is 005438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bangalore Venkatakrishnappa Ananth Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Kabra Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹1.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -4.48 and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kabra Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹3.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

