What is the share price of Kabra Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs is ₹24.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Kabra Drugs? The Kabra Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Drugs? The market cap of Kabra Drugs is ₹58.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kabra Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Drugs are ₹25.40 and ₹23.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kabra Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Drugs is ₹35.52 and 52-week low of Kabra Drugs is ₹15.50 as on .

How has the Kabra Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Kabra Drugs has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 7.61% for the past month, -6.89% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 67.13% across 3 years, and 37.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs are 11.74 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global