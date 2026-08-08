Here's the live share price of Kabra Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kabra Drugs
|2.37
|7.61
|-6.89
|-23.65
|24.94
|67.13
|37.58
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kabra Drugs has gained 24.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kabra Drugs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.55
|24.09
|10
|23.77
|23.9
|20
|22.81
|23.53
|50
|23.26
|23.71
|100
|25
|24.49
|200
|26.01
|23.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kabra Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Kabra Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12-August-2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Kabra Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Kabra Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jun 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Kabra Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Kabra Drugs - Revised Receipt Of Letter Of Intent From Chhattisgarh Government For Proposed Investment Of Rs. 200 Crore In Ph
Source: Dion Global
Kabra Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02423MP1989PLC005438 and registration number is 005438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs is ₹24.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabra Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kabra Drugs is ₹58.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kabra Drugs are ₹25.40 and ₹23.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kabra Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kabra Drugs is ₹35.52 and 52-week low of Kabra Drugs is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kabra Drugs has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 7.61% for the past month, -6.89% over 3 months, 24.94% over 1 year, 67.13% across 3 years, and 37.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs are 11.74 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global