What is the Market Cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd.? The market cap of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹1.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -4.48 and PB ratio of Kabra Drugs Ltd. is -2.37 as on .

What is the share price of Kabra Drugs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kabra Drugs Ltd. is ₹3.94 as on .