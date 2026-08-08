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Kaarya Facilities and Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAARYA FACILITIES AND SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.50 Closed
-4.94₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaarya Facilities and Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.50₹12.50
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.83₹29.80
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹13.15
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Kaarya Facilities and Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaarya Facilities and Services		0.40-45.68-50.96-50.96-7.2018.72-3.90
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaarya Facilities and Services has declined 7.20% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaarya Facilities and Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Kaarya Facilities and Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaarya Facilities and Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9613.25
1013.914.41
2017.7216.78
5020.2618.24
10016.2316.4
20011.0914

Source: Dion Global

Kaarya Facilities and Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaarya Facilities and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaarya Facilities and Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKaarya Facilities - Clarification On Price Movements
Jul 21, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTKaarya Facilities - Clarification sought from Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd
Jul 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTKaarya Facilities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTKaarya Facilities - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTKaarya Facilities - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kaarya Facilities and Services

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC190063 and registration number is 190063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Panchal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Pandey
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Saugata Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Smriti Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Arole
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaarya Facilities and Services Share Price

What is the share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaarya Facilities and Services?

The Kaarya Facilities and Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services?

The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaarya Facilities and Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaarya Facilities and Services are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaarya Facilities and Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaarya Facilities and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹29.80 and 52-week low of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹11.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaarya Facilities and Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaarya Facilities and Services has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -45.68% for the past month, -50.96% over 3 months, -7.2% over 1 year, 18.72% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services are 5.97 and 4.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kaarya Facilities and Services News

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