What is the share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaarya Facilities and Services? The Kaarya Facilities and Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services? The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaarya Facilities and Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaarya Facilities and Services are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaarya Facilities and Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaarya Facilities and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹29.80 and 52-week low of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹11.83 as on .

How has the Kaarya Facilities and Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaarya Facilities and Services has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -45.68% for the past month, -50.96% over 3 months, -7.2% over 1 year, 18.72% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services are 5.97 and 4.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global