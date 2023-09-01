Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0.85
|-27.32
|-17.00
|133.15
|-39.86
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Allotment of Bonus shares
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Dec, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC190063 and registration number is 190063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹7.76 Cr as on Jun 27, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.69 as on Jun 27, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Jun 27, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹5.69 as on Jun 27, 2023.