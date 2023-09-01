What is the Market Cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.? The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹7.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on .