Here's the live share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaarya Facilities and Services
|0.40
|-45.68
|-50.96
|-50.96
|-7.20
|18.72
|-3.90
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaarya Facilities and Services has declined 7.20% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaarya Facilities and Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.96
|13.25
|10
|13.9
|14.41
|20
|17.72
|16.78
|50
|20.26
|18.24
|100
|16.23
|16.4
|200
|11.09
|14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaarya Facilities and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Kaarya Facilities - Clarification On Price Movements
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Kaarya Facilities - Clarification sought from Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Kaarya Facilities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Kaarya Facilities - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Kaarya Facilities - Results- Financial Results 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC190063 and registration number is 190063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaarya Facilities and Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹12.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaarya Facilities and Services are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaarya Facilities and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹29.80 and 52-week low of Kaarya Facilities and Services is ₹11.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaarya Facilities and Services has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -45.68% for the past month, -50.96% over 3 months, -7.2% over 1 year, 18.72% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services are 5.97 and 4.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global