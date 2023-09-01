Follow Us

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAARYA FACILITIES AND SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.30 Closed
00
As on Jun 27, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.30₹8.30
₹8.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.69₹20.00
₹8.30
Open Price
₹8.30
Prev. Close
₹8.30
Volume
0

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.3
  • R28.3
  • R38.3
  • Pivot
    8.3
  • S18.3
  • S28.3
  • S38.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.768.52
  • 1014.488.61
  • 2015.19.24
  • 5013.0210.62
  • 10010.5610.9
  • 20010.712.59

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000.85-27.32-17.00133.15-39.86
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Dec, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC190063 and registration number is 190063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Panchal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Pandey
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik Amit Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Smriti Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Arole
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹7.76 Cr as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is 0.69 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd. is ₹5.69 as on Jun 27, 2023.

