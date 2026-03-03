Here's the live share price of K2 Infragen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of K2 Infragen has declined 22.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.24%.
K2 Infragen’s current P/E of 4.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K2 Infragen
|-7.84
|-21.93
|-27.24
|-22.31
|-53.94
|-35.26
|-22.97
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, K2 Infragen has declined 53.94% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, K2 Infragen has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.28
|51.66
|10
|55.69
|53.98
|20
|58.87
|56.87
|50
|62.46
|60.28
|100
|61.93
|62.93
|200
|65.43
|75.33
In the latest quarter, K2 Infragen saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the K2 Infragen fact sheet for more information
K2 Infragen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110HR2015PLC076796 and registration number is 076796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K2 Infragen is ₹47.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The K2 Infragen is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of K2 Infragen is ₹59.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K2 Infragen are ₹53.00 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K2 Infragen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K2 Infragen is ₹102.20 and 52-week low of K2 Infragen is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The K2 Infragen has shown returns of -6.28% over the past day, -20.47% for the past month, -23.39% over 3 months, -56.24% over 1 year, -35.26% across 3 years, and -22.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K2 Infragen are 4.06 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.