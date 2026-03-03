Facebook Pixel Code
K2 Infragen Share Price

NSE
BSE

K2 INFRAGEN

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of K2 Infragen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.00 Closed
-6.28₹ -3.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

K2 Infragen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹53.00
₹47.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹102.20
₹47.00
Open Price
₹47.00
Prev. Close
₹50.15
Volume
61,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of K2 Infragen has declined 22.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.24%.

K2 Infragen’s current P/E of 4.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

K2 Infragen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K2 Infragen		-7.84-21.93-27.24-22.31-53.94-35.26-22.97
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, K2 Infragen has declined 53.94% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, K2 Infragen has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

K2 Infragen Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

K2 Infragen Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.2851.66
1055.6953.98
2058.8756.87
5062.4660.28
10061.9362.93
20065.4375.33

K2 Infragen Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K2 Infragen saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

K2 Infragen Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the K2 Infragen fact sheet for more information

About K2 Infragen

K2 Infragen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110HR2015PLC076796 and registration number is 076796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priya Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shipra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar Singh Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on K2 Infragen Share Price

What is the share price of K2 Infragen?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K2 Infragen is ₹47.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is K2 Infragen?

The K2 Infragen is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of K2 Infragen?

The market cap of K2 Infragen is ₹59.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K2 Infragen?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K2 Infragen are ₹53.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K2 Infragen?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K2 Infragen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K2 Infragen is ₹102.20 and 52-week low of K2 Infragen is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the K2 Infragen performed historically in terms of returns?

The K2 Infragen has shown returns of -6.28% over the past day, -20.47% for the past month, -23.39% over 3 months, -56.24% over 1 year, -35.26% across 3 years, and -22.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K2 Infragen?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K2 Infragen are 4.06 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

K2 Infragen News

