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K Z Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

K Z LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of K Z Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.31 Closed
4.95₹ 0.77
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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K Z Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹16.31
₹16.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.52₹31.80
₹16.31
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.54
Volume
61

Source: Dion Global

K Z Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K Z Leasing & Finance		5.23-7.49-2.92-11.41-46.472.604.27
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, K Z Leasing & Finance has declined 46.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, K Z Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

K Z Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

K Z Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.6115.91
1016.1216.21
2017.6116.86
5017.8117.81
10018.4419.01
20022.0221.17

Source: Dion Global

K Z Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K Z Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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K Z Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTK Z Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Of Board Meeting As On 12Th August, 2026 For Consideration Of Unaud
Jul 16, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTK Z Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTK Z Leasing & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTK Z Leasing & Fin. - .: Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Pursuant To
May 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTK Z Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 29Th MAY, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About K Z Leasing & Finance

K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1986PLC008864 and registration number is 008864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravinkumar Keshavlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Pravinkumar Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Chaitali Ankitkumar Patel
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Babulal Maganlal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kantibhai Sendharam Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunbhai Shankerlal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on K Z Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of K Z Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹16.31 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is K Z Leasing & Finance?

The K Z Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K Z Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹4.96 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K Z Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K Z Leasing & Finance are ₹16.31 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K Z Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K Z Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹14.52 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the K Z Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The K Z Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -2.92% over 3 months, -46.47% over 1 year, 2.6% across 3 years, and 4.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance are -23.40 and 0.32 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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