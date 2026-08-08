Here's the live share price of K Z Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K Z Leasing & Finance
|5.23
|-7.49
|-2.92
|-11.41
|-46.47
|2.60
|4.27
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, K Z Leasing & Finance has declined 46.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, K Z Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.61
|15.91
|10
|16.12
|16.21
|20
|17.61
|16.86
|50
|17.81
|17.81
|100
|18.44
|19.01
|200
|22.02
|21.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, K Z Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|K Z Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Of Board Meeting As On 12Th August, 2026 For Consideration Of Unaud
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|K Z Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|K Z Leasing & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|K Z Leasing & Fin. - .: Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Pursuant To
|May 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|K Z Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 29Th MAY, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1986PLC008864 and registration number is 008864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹16.31 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The K Z Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹4.96 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K Z Leasing & Finance are ₹16.31 and ₹15.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K Z Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹14.52 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The K Z Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -2.92% over 3 months, -46.47% over 1 year, 2.6% across 3 years, and 4.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance are -23.40 and 0.32 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global