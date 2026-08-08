What is the share price of K Z Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹16.31 as on .

What kind of stock is K Z Leasing & Finance? The K Z Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K Z Leasing & Finance? The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹4.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of K Z Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of K Z Leasing & Finance are ₹16.31 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K Z Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K Z Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of K Z Leasing & Finance is ₹14.52 as on .

How has the K Z Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The K Z Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -2.92% over 3 months, -46.47% over 1 year, 2.6% across 3 years, and 4.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance are -23.40 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global