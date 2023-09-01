What is the Market Cap of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 4.62 and PB ratio of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.51 as on .

What is the share price of K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K Z Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹28.35 as on .