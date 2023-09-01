What is the Market Cap of K K Fincorp Ltd.? The market cap of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹12.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 20.44 and PB ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 1.54 as on .

What is the share price of K K Fincorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹22.89 as on .