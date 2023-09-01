Follow Us

K K Fincorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

K K FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

K K Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.89₹22.89
₹22.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.78₹33.07
₹22.89
Open Price
₹22.89
Prev. Close
₹22.89
Volume
0

K K Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.89
  • R222.89
  • R322.89
  • Pivot
    22.89
  • S122.89
  • S222.89
  • S322.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8922.11
  • 1013.521.95
  • 2013.1921.86
  • 5013.9221.61
  • 10011.7520.11
  • 20010.8617.62

K K Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.574.05-21.85102.2137.89235.1473.41
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

K K Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

K K Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About K K Fincorp Ltd.

K K Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1981PLC023696 and registration number is 023696. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeep C Jalan
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shriya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Bhartiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on K K Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of K K Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹12.82 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 20.44 and PB ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 1.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of K K Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹22.89 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K K Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K K Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹33.07 and 52-week low of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹10.78 as on Aug 31, 2023.

