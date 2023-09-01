Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
K K Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1981PLC023696 and registration number is 023696. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹12.82 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 20.44 and PB ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd. is 1.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹22.89 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K K Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹33.07 and 52-week low of K K Fincorp Ltd. is ₹10.78 as on Aug 31, 2023.