Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jyoti Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JYOTI LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.92 Closed
51.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jyoti Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹39.92
₹39.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹43.40
₹39.92
Open Price
₹39.18
Prev. Close
₹38.02
Volume
97,359

Jyoti Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.89
  • R241.87
  • R343.81
  • Pivot
    38.95
  • S137.97
  • S236.03
  • S335.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.4137.88
  • 1014.5237.98
  • 2014.4338.12
  • 5012.6935.64
  • 10011.4830.73
  • 20010.924.9

Jyoti Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.109.2850.36138.19279.47415.1015.38
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Jyoti Ltd. Share Holdings

Jyoti Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jyoti Ltd.

Jyoti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36990GJ1943PLC000363 and registration number is 000363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Nanubhai Amin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Rahul Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Tushar Charandas Dayal
    Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Gulati
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikar Shriram Bhattbhatt
    Director

FAQs on Jyoti Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Ltd.?

The market cap of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹92.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jyoti Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jyoti Ltd. is 25.48 and PB ratio of Jyoti Ltd. is -1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jyoti Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Ltd. is ₹39.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹43.40 and 52-week low of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data