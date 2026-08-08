What is the share price of Jyoti? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti is ₹52.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Jyoti? The Jyoti is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti? The market cap of Jyoti is ₹121.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti are ₹53.29 and ₹51.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti is ₹112.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti is ₹48.50 as on .

How has the Jyoti performed historically in terms of returns? The Jyoti has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -27.41% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 33.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti are 6.75 and -5.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global