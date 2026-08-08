Here's the live share price of Jyoti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyoti
|0.29
|-8.12
|-26.41
|-28.13
|-43.45
|10.1
|33.5
|ABB India
|4.31
|12.34
|8.43
|30.74
|51.36
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-2.87
|0.96
|27.81
|32.36
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.55
|14.53
|35.34
|18.29
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.23
|-16.28
|-13.39
|-11.71
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|0.22
|3.43
|29.56
|6.17
|7.6
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.72
|0.6
|75.53
|44.14
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.95
|18.96
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|12.34
|43.4
|84.1
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-7.08
|-11.76
|-0.94
|-9.18
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|2.29
|-5.57
|15.32
|-17.08
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|1.04
|-10.12
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|20.74
|56.21
|108.92
|127.54
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-0.79
|-15.92
|34.88
|-26.82
|107.3
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|30.08
|92.86
|86.83
|63.91
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-8.31
|21.73
|12.74
|18.11
|54
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|-1.8
|21.63
|43.6
|119.32
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|5.86
|37.97
|106.97
|427.12
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|1.85
|-20.49
|-17.7
|-50.69
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jyoti has declined 43.45% compared to peers like ABB India (51.36%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (32.36%), Siemens Energy India (18.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.77
|53.49
|10
|54.9
|54.28
|20
|56.88
|55.84
|50
|60.14
|59.19
|100
|62.88
|63.4
|200
|72.39
|70.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jyoti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Jyoti - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:27 PM IST IST
|Jyoti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 05, 2026, 03:33 PM IST IST
|Jyoti - Receipt Of Purchase Orders
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Jyoti - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With The Revised Auditor''s Report.
|Jun 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Jyoti - Copy Of Final Reminder Letter Sent To The Concerned Shareholders For Claiming Shares From Unclaimed Suspense Account
Source: Dion Global
Jyoti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36990GJ1943PLC000363 and registration number is 000363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti is ₹52.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jyoti is ₹121.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti are ₹53.29 and ₹51.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti is ₹112.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -27.41% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 33.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti are 6.75 and -5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global