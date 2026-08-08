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Jyoti Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Jyoti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.76 Closed
1.03₹ 0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jyoti Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.25₹53.29
₹52.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.50₹112.45
₹52.76
Open Price
₹51.25
Prev. Close
₹52.22
Volume
19,654

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyoti		0.29-8.12-26.41-28.13-43.4510.133.5
ABB India		4.3112.348.4330.7451.3618.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-2.870.9627.8132.3629.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.5514.5335.3418.2910.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.23-16.28-13.39-11.714.982.96
Premier Energies		2.550.223.4329.566.177.64.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.720.675.5344.1468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.9518.9657.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4712.3443.484.187.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-7.08-11.76-0.94-9.1849.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.452.29-5.5715.32-17.0819.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.371.04-10.120.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8920.7456.21108.92127.5492.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-0.79-15.9234.88-26.82107.371.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7730.0892.8686.8363.915.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-8.3121.7312.7418.115426.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.73-1.821.6343.6119.3213.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.695.8637.97106.97427.1298.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.081.85-20.49-17.7-50.6966.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jyoti has declined 43.45% compared to peers like ABB India (51.36%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (32.36%), Siemens Energy India (18.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Jyoti Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.7753.49
1054.954.28
2056.8855.84
5060.1459.19
10062.8863.4
20072.3970.49

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyoti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jyoti Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTJyoti - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
Jul 06, 2026, 04:27 PM IST ISTJyoti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 05, 2026, 03:33 PM IST ISTJyoti - Receipt Of Purchase Orders
Jul 02, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTJyoti - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With The Revised Auditor''s Report.
Jun 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTJyoti - Copy Of Final Reminder Letter Sent To The Concerned Shareholders For Claiming Shares From Unclaimed Suspense Account

Source: Dion Global

About Jyoti

Jyoti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36990GJ1943PLC000363 and registration number is 000363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Nanubhai Amin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Rahul Amin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utpal Ranchhodbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Anantray Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhalakshmi R Amin
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrivatsa S Sinha
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Jyoti Share Price

What is the share price of Jyoti?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti is ₹52.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyoti?

The Jyoti is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti?

The market cap of Jyoti is ₹121.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti are ₹53.29 and ₹51.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti is ₹112.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jyoti performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyoti has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -27.41% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 33.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti are 6.75 and -5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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