Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.10
|9.28
|50.36
|138.19
|279.47
|415.10
|15.38
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jyoti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36990GJ1943PLC000363 and registration number is 000363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹92.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jyoti Ltd. is 25.48 and PB ratio of Jyoti Ltd. is -1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Ltd. is ₹39.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹43.40 and 52-week low of Jyoti Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.