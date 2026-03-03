Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jyoti Global Plast Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTI GLOBAL PLAST

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Jyoti Global Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.15 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jyoti Global Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.50₹43.50
₹43.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.45₹77.75
₹43.15
Open Price
₹43.50
Prev. Close
₹43.30
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jyoti Global Plast has declined 8.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.42%.

Jyoti Global Plast’s current P/E of 12.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jyoti Global Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyoti Global Plast		-5.792.74-12.83-25.35-34.42-13.12-8.09
Supreme Industries		-0.187.4519.92-14.6111.9313.5413.39
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.12-0.51-22.81-11.3526.17104.8336.99
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.57-2.325.62-2.2853.3443.6644.98
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.52-9.36-6.28-17.5221.410.550.33
Nilkamal		-3.46-4.48-3.24-13.31-11.69-9.82-6.46
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.100.77-7.76-32.9926.37-16.157.29
All Time Plastics		-7.70-8.95-18.36-25.20-20.06-7.19-4.38
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.22-11.14-19.52-32.37-21.420.9919.56
Arrow Greentech		-5.37-13.58-24.43-30.32-22.6528.9339.30
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.68-9.38-13.61-17.49-7.00-7.63-4.65
TPL Plastech		-7.783.56-3.13-16.77-12.4726.8231.28
Plastiblends India		-5.81-8.81-15.57-28.28-28.74-4.91-10.79
Cool Caps Industries		-16.01-25.34-63.49-66.28-66.85-18.8748.89
Brand Concepts		-7.52-15.47-25.45-13.42-33.004.1460.60
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.66-8.58-29.29-42.44-34.564.02-12.80
Avro India		8.055.13-3.65-9.86-13.94-1.1960.82
Mega Flex Plastics		4.6527.3033.00150.00149.3158.6618.95
Master Components		-1.25-2.77-14.18-10.7619.2531.1117.65
Fiberweb (India)		-0.76-2.949.49-8.746.055.99-3.01

Over the last one year, Jyoti Global Plast has declined 34.42% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Global Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).

Jyoti Global Plast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jyoti Global Plast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.5645.23
1046.4745.76
2045.8145.58
5045.1246.48
10051.1450.43
20034.580

Jyoti Global Plast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyoti Global Plast saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.00%, while DII stake decreased to 3.87%, FII holding fell to 6.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jyoti Global Plast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jyoti Global Plast fact sheet for more information

About Jyoti Global Plast

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2004PLC143876 and registration number is 143876. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhawanji Khimji Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren Bhawanji Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deven Bhawanji Shah
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Kishorilal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sandeep Nivalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajanan Vinayak Godbole
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyoti Global Plast Share Price

What is the share price of Jyoti Global Plast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Global Plast is ₹43.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyoti Global Plast?

The Jyoti Global Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Global Plast?

The market cap of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹85.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti Global Plast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Global Plast are ₹43.50 and ₹42.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Global Plast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Global Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹77.75 and 52-week low of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹35.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jyoti Global Plast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyoti Global Plast has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -21.55% over 3 months, -34.42% over 1 year, -13.12% across 3 years, and -8.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti Global Plast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Global Plast are 12.80 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jyoti Global Plast News

More Jyoti Global Plast News
icon
Market Pulse