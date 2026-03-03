Here's the live share price of Jyoti Global Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jyoti Global Plast has declined 8.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.42%.
Jyoti Global Plast’s current P/E of 12.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyoti Global Plast
|-5.79
|2.74
|-12.83
|-25.35
|-34.42
|-13.12
|-8.09
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
Over the last one year, Jyoti Global Plast has declined 34.42% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Global Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.56
|45.23
|10
|46.47
|45.76
|20
|45.81
|45.58
|50
|45.12
|46.48
|100
|51.14
|50.43
|200
|34.58
|0
In the latest quarter, Jyoti Global Plast saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.00%, while DII stake decreased to 3.87%, FII holding fell to 6.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jyoti Global Plast fact sheet for more information
Jyoti Global Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2004PLC143876 and registration number is 143876. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Global Plast is ₹43.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jyoti Global Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹85.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Global Plast are ₹43.50 and ₹42.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Global Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹77.75 and 52-week low of Jyoti Global Plast is ₹35.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jyoti Global Plast has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -21.55% over 3 months, -34.42% over 1 year, -13.12% across 3 years, and -8.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Global Plast are 12.80 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.