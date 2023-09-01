Follow Us

JUSTRIDE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Cycles & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.17 Closed
50.77
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Justride Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.17₹16.17
₹16.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.21₹15.40
₹16.17
Open Price
₹16.17
Prev. Close
₹15.40
Volume
90

Justride Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.17
  • R216.17
  • R316.17
  • Pivot
    16.17
  • S116.17
  • S216.17
  • S316.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.8914.07
  • 107.712.76
  • 207.5711.04
  • 506.188.89
  • 1007.498.43
  • 2005.60

Justride Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2221.4033.7562.1996.95124.27112.76
3.63-2.313.527.2532.12363.20908.80

Justride Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Justride Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Justride Enterprises Ltd.

Justride Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1967PLC004704 and registration number is 004704. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cycles & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sukriti Garg
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Bhawana Gupta
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Swati Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sony Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ridham Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Justride Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Justride Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Justride Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Justride Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Justride Enterprises Ltd. is 14.74 and PB ratio of Justride Enterprises Ltd. is -3.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Justride Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Justride Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Justride Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Justride Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Justride Enterprises Ltd. is ₹15.40 and 52-week low of Justride Enterprises Ltd. is ₹8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

