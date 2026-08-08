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Jupiter Infomedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUPITER INFOMEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Jupiter Infomedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.00 Closed
1.84₹ 0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jupiter Infomedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.95₹53.84
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.10₹81.55
₹51.00
Open Price
₹53.84
Prev. Close
₹50.08
Volume
8,595

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Infomedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.52-8.62-20.3014.56-6.9334.3715.70
Info Edge (India)		0.286.0625.274.40-9.698.442.90
IndiaMART InterMESH		-2.53-8.80-16.16-21.99-31.57-17.91-13.49
Just Dial		-4.9423.2525.26-2.27-18.32-4.55-6.83
Matrimony.com		10.788.9411.51-10.75-9.19-10.46-15.67
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		1.64-7.19-15.64-24.74-32.36-45.55-30.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jupiter Infomedia has declined 6.93% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Infomedia has outperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).

Jupiter Infomedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Infomedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.0551.32
1053.0951.99
2053.753.15
5056.6555.29
10058.0555.01
20049.452.61

Source: Dion Global

Jupiter Infomedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jupiter Infomedia saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jupiter Infomedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTJupiter Infomedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTJupiter Infomedia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 25, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTJupiter Infomedia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 02, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTJupiter Infomedia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 02, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTJupiter Infomedia - Extraordinary General Meeting Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Jupiter Infomedia

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH2005PLC152387 and registration number is 152387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Modi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anilkumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Ranpura
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipika Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Konark Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jupiter Infomedia Share Price

What is the share price of Jupiter Infomedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jupiter Infomedia?

The Jupiter Infomedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Infomedia?

The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jupiter Infomedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Infomedia are ₹53.84 and ₹49.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Infomedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹81.55 and 52-week low of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jupiter Infomedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jupiter Infomedia has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -20.3% over 3 months, -6.93% over 1 year, 34.37% across 3 years, and 15.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia are 1,085.11 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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