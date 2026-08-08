What is the share price of Jupiter Infomedia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jupiter Infomedia? The Jupiter Infomedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Infomedia? The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jupiter Infomedia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Infomedia are ₹53.84 and ₹49.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Infomedia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹81.55 and 52-week low of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹30.10 as on .

How has the Jupiter Infomedia performed historically in terms of returns? The Jupiter Infomedia has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -20.3% over 3 months, -6.93% over 1 year, 34.37% across 3 years, and 15.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia are 1,085.11 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global