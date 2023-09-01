Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH2005PLC152387 and registration number is 152387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.