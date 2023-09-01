Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.91
|-1.63
|4.70
|19.47
|-5.28
|-24.53
|-61.54
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH2005PLC152387 and registration number is 152387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹21.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is 69.41 and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹21.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.