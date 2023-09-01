Follow Us

JUPITER INFOMEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.17 Closed
1.050.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.30₹21.25
₹21.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹25.00
₹21.17
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹20.95
Volume
15,230

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.52
  • R221.86
  • R322.47
  • Pivot
    20.91
  • S120.57
  • S219.96
  • S319.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.6420.92
  • 1021.0920.92
  • 2021.4221.01
  • 5021.6820.92
  • 10020.1520.38
  • 20021.7320.06

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.91-1.634.7019.47-5.28-24.53-61.54
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. Share Holdings

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.

Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH2005PLC152387 and registration number is 152387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Vasantlal Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Umesh Modi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anilkumar Mohanlal Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay Ishwarlal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digesh Manilal Rambhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chotubhai Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.?

The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹21.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is 69.41 and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹21.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is ₹15.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

