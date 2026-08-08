Here's the live share price of Jupiter Infomedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.52
|-8.62
|-20.30
|14.56
|-6.93
|34.37
|15.70
|Info Edge (India)
|0.28
|6.06
|25.27
|4.40
|-9.69
|8.44
|2.90
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-2.53
|-8.80
|-16.16
|-21.99
|-31.57
|-17.91
|-13.49
|Just Dial
|-4.94
|23.25
|25.26
|-2.27
|-18.32
|-4.55
|-6.83
|Matrimony.com
|10.78
|8.94
|11.51
|-10.75
|-9.19
|-10.46
|-15.67
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|1.64
|-7.19
|-15.64
|-24.74
|-32.36
|-45.55
|-30.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jupiter Infomedia has declined 6.93% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Jupiter Infomedia has outperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.05
|51.32
|10
|53.09
|51.99
|20
|53.7
|53.15
|50
|56.65
|55.29
|100
|58.05
|55.01
|200
|49.4
|52.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jupiter Infomedia saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Infomedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Jupiter Infomedia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 25, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Infomedia - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 02, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Infomedia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 02, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Jupiter Infomedia - Extraordinary General Meeting Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH2005PLC152387 and registration number is 152387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jupiter Infomedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹51.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jupiter Infomedia are ₹53.84 and ₹49.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jupiter Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹81.55 and 52-week low of Jupiter Infomedia is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jupiter Infomedia has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -20.3% over 3 months, -6.93% over 1 year, 34.37% across 3 years, and 15.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jupiter Infomedia are 1,085.11 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global