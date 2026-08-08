Here's the live share price of Juniper Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Juniper Green Energy has declined 3.93% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Juniper Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.92
|0
|10
|25.96
|0
|20
|12.98
|0
|50
|5.19
|0
|100
|2.6
|0
|200
|1.3
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Juniper Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:12 PM IST IST
|Juniper Green Energy - Listing of Equity Shares of Juniper Green Energy Ltd
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Juniper Green Energy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Juniper Green Energy - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
Source: Dion Global
Juniper Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100DL2011PLC228318 and registration number is 228318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 488.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Juniper Green Energy is ₹249.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Juniper Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Juniper Green Energy is ₹14,190.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Juniper Green Energy are ₹264.15 and ₹246.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Juniper Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Juniper Green Energy is ₹266.15 and 52-week low of Juniper Green Energy is ₹232.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Juniper Green Energy has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, -3.93% for the past month, -3.93% over 3 months, -3.93% over 1 year, -1.33% across 3 years, and -0.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Juniper Green Energy are 0.00 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global