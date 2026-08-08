What is the share price of Juniper Green Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Juniper Green Energy is ₹249.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Juniper Green Energy? The Juniper Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Juniper Green Energy? The market cap of Juniper Green Energy is ₹14,190.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Juniper Green Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Juniper Green Energy are ₹264.15 and ₹246.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Juniper Green Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Juniper Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Juniper Green Energy is ₹266.15 and 52-week low of Juniper Green Energy is ₹232.10 as on .

How has the Juniper Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Juniper Green Energy has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, -3.93% for the past month, -3.93% over 3 months, -3.93% over 1 year, -1.33% across 3 years, and -0.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Juniper Green Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Juniper Green Energy are 0.00 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global