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Juniper Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUNIPER GREEN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Juniper Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹249.40 Closed
-3.93₹ -10.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Juniper Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.90₹264.15
₹249.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.10₹266.15
₹249.40
Open Price
₹262.00
Prev. Close
₹259.60
Volume
3,42,264

Source: Dion Global

Juniper Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Juniper Green Energy has declined 3.93% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Juniper Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Juniper Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Juniper Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.920
1025.960
2012.980
505.190
1002.60
2001.30

Source: Dion Global

Juniper Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

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Juniper Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTJuniper Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 01:12 PM IST ISTJuniper Green Energy - Listing of Equity Shares of Juniper Green Energy Ltd
Aug 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTJuniper Green Energy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
Aug 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTJuniper Green Energy - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider

Source: Dion Global

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100DL2011PLC228318 and registration number is 228318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 488.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Tiku
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Tikoo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankush Malik
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Parag Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Balaji Viswanathan Swaminathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kottamasu Venkateswara Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maithreyi Swaminathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Juniper Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Juniper Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Juniper Green Energy is ₹249.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Juniper Green Energy?

The Juniper Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Juniper Green Energy?

The market cap of Juniper Green Energy is ₹14,190.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Juniper Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Juniper Green Energy are ₹264.15 and ₹246.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Juniper Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Juniper Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Juniper Green Energy is ₹266.15 and 52-week low of Juniper Green Energy is ₹232.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Juniper Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Juniper Green Energy has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, -3.93% for the past month, -3.93% over 3 months, -3.93% over 1 year, -1.33% across 3 years, and -0.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Juniper Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Juniper Green Energy are 0.00 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Juniper Green Energy News

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