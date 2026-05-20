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June Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUNE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of June Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.29 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 18, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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June Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.29₹5.29
₹5.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.20₹12.50
₹5.29
Open Price
₹5.29
Prev. Close
₹5.29
Volume
3,220

Source: Dion Global

June Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kashyap Tele-Medicines		04.96-0.56-50.65-37.0263.9737.66
L&T Technology Services		-1.58-0.803.06-20.10-21.56-2.586.12
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		0.0215.59-0.153.642.51-5.54-3.36
Netweb Technologies India		-6.79-0.926.1213.89103.7160.2432.70
Sagility		-2.000.14-7.21-16.23-8.7312.887.54
Firstsource Solutions		-2.793.61-5.87-34.09-35.4121.7712.04
eClerx Services		-5.08-4.35-13.44-29.76-5.4130.6231.62
eMudhra		-0.97-6.78-0.02-24.42-39.405.0412.48
Route Mobile		2.033.67-0.26-23.48-46.39-28.07-19.23
RPSG Ventures		-6.27-2.2428.3314.270.7028.4018.69
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-21.10-12.99-9.00-42.64-48.2411.676.85
Protean eGov Technologies		2.610.29-10.43-34.54-52.06-14.70-9.10
Hinduja Global Solutions		-2.18-2.782.78-20.94-23.96-29.66-14.13
BLS E-Services		5.9416.2224.94-7.46-3.15-18.37-11.47
One Point One Solutions		-1.318.7510.2610.2610.263.311.97
Aurum Proptech		1.74-3.18-0.625.92-8.9315.9617.30
Alldigi Tech		2.13-2.542.51-4.39-14.3321.9317.62
Creative Newtech		-4.524.44-5.97-16.07-16.07-5.67-3.44
Kellton Tech Solutions		0.66-4.58-22.56-26.13-35.508.523.90
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-4.21-7.41-16.36-30.69-12.1240.5427.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kashyap Tele-Medicines has declined 37.02% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-21.56%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (2.51%), Netweb Technologies India (103.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kashyap Tele-Medicines has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (6.12%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-3.36%).

June Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

June Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.095.11
104.995.06
204.975.39
507.336.77
1008.787.65
2008.187.39

Source: Dion Global

June Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, June Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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June Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTKashyap Tele-Medicin - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results Along With Auditors Report For The Financial Year Ended M
May 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTKashyap Tele-Medicin - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Apr 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTKashyap Tele-Medicin - Board Meeting Intimation for Adopt And Approve Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial
Apr 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTKashyap Tele-Medicin - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTKashyap Tele-Medicin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About June Industries

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110MH1995PLC085738 and registration number is 085738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Bipin Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Heena Kalpesh Sheth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samir Ambavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Bauva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mandar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on June Industries Share Price

What is the share price of June Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for June Industries is ₹5.29 as on May 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is June Industries?

The June Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of June Industries?

The market cap of June Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on May 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of June Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of June Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of June Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which June Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of June Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of June Industries is ₹4.20 as on May 18, 2026.

How has the June Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The June Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -37.02% over 1 year, 63.97% across 3 years, and 37.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of June Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of June Industries are -135.29 and 55.10 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

June Industries News

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