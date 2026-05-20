Here's the live share price of June Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kashyap Tele-Medicines
|0
|4.96
|-0.56
|-50.65
|-37.02
|63.97
|37.66
|L&T Technology Services
|-1.58
|-0.80
|3.06
|-20.10
|-21.56
|-2.58
|6.12
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|0.02
|15.59
|-0.15
|3.64
|2.51
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Netweb Technologies India
|-6.79
|-0.92
|6.12
|13.89
|103.71
|60.24
|32.70
|Sagility
|-2.00
|0.14
|-7.21
|-16.23
|-8.73
|12.88
|7.54
|Firstsource Solutions
|-2.79
|3.61
|-5.87
|-34.09
|-35.41
|21.77
|12.04
|eClerx Services
|-5.08
|-4.35
|-13.44
|-29.76
|-5.41
|30.62
|31.62
|eMudhra
|-0.97
|-6.78
|-0.02
|-24.42
|-39.40
|5.04
|12.48
|Route Mobile
|2.03
|3.67
|-0.26
|-23.48
|-46.39
|-28.07
|-19.23
|RPSG Ventures
|-6.27
|-2.24
|28.33
|14.27
|0.70
|28.40
|18.69
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-21.10
|-12.99
|-9.00
|-42.64
|-48.24
|11.67
|6.85
|Protean eGov Technologies
|2.61
|0.29
|-10.43
|-34.54
|-52.06
|-14.70
|-9.10
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-2.18
|-2.78
|2.78
|-20.94
|-23.96
|-29.66
|-14.13
|BLS E-Services
|5.94
|16.22
|24.94
|-7.46
|-3.15
|-18.37
|-11.47
|One Point One Solutions
|-1.31
|8.75
|10.26
|10.26
|10.26
|3.31
|1.97
|Aurum Proptech
|1.74
|-3.18
|-0.62
|5.92
|-8.93
|15.96
|17.30
|Alldigi Tech
|2.13
|-2.54
|2.51
|-4.39
|-14.33
|21.93
|17.62
|Creative Newtech
|-4.52
|4.44
|-5.97
|-16.07
|-16.07
|-5.67
|-3.44
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0.66
|-4.58
|-22.56
|-26.13
|-35.50
|8.52
|3.90
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-4.21
|-7.41
|-16.36
|-30.69
|-12.12
|40.54
|27.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kashyap Tele-Medicines has declined 37.02% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-21.56%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (2.51%), Netweb Technologies India (103.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kashyap Tele-Medicines has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (6.12%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-3.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.09
|5.11
|10
|4.99
|5.06
|20
|4.97
|5.39
|50
|7.33
|6.77
|100
|8.78
|7.65
|200
|8.18
|7.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, June Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Kashyap Tele-Medicin - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results Along With Auditors Report For The Financial Year Ended M
|May 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Kashyap Tele-Medicin - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Apr 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Kashyap Tele-Medicin - Board Meeting Intimation for Adopt And Approve Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial
|Apr 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Kashyap Tele-Medicin - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Kashyap Tele-Medicin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110MH1995PLC085738 and registration number is 085738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for June Industries is ₹5.29 as on May 18, 2026.
The June Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of June Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on May 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of June Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which June Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of June Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of June Industries is ₹4.20 as on May 18, 2026.
The June Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -37.02% over 1 year, 63.97% across 3 years, and 37.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of June Industries are -135.29 and 55.10 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global