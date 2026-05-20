What is the share price of June Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for June Industries is ₹5.29 as on .

What kind of stock is June Industries? The June Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of June Industries? The market cap of June Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of June Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of June Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of June Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which June Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of June Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of June Industries is ₹4.20 as on .

How has the June Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The June Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -37.02% over 1 year, 63.97% across 3 years, and 37.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of June Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of June Industries are -135.29 and 55.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global