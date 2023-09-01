Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|2.34
|23.75
|42.71
|18.33
|255.44
|100.28
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jumbo Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1990PLC019944 and registration number is 019944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹23.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 15.67 and PB ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹28.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jumbo Bags Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.