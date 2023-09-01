Follow Us

JUMBO BAGS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.40 Closed
-0.18-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jumbo Bags Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.03₹29.16
₹28.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.01₹34.90
₹28.40
Open Price
₹29.16
Prev. Close
₹28.45
Volume
5,276

Jumbo Bags Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.36
  • R230.33
  • R331.49
  • Pivot
    28.2
  • S127.23
  • S226.07
  • S325.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.4627.96
  • 1025.727.37
  • 2025.1126.87
  • 5024.7625.71
  • 10024.1924.51
  • 20023.8923.55

Jumbo Bags Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.262.3423.7542.7118.33255.44100.28
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Jumbo Bags Ltd. Share Holdings

Jumbo Bags Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jumbo Bags Ltd.

Jumbo Bags Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991TN1990PLC019944 and registration number is 019944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Renuka Mohan Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. G S Anil Kumar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. G P N Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. S Subhashini
    Director
  • Mr. P Rajendra Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. G S Rajasekar
    Director

FAQs on Jumbo Bags Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jumbo Bags Ltd.?

The market cap of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹23.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 15.67 and PB ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jumbo Bags Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹28.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jumbo Bags Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jumbo Bags Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

