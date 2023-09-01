What is the Market Cap of Jumbo Bags Ltd.? The market cap of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹23.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 15.67 and PB ratio of Jumbo Bags Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of Jumbo Bags Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jumbo Bags Ltd. is ₹28.40 as on .