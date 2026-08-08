What is the share price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹88.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹201.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are ₹89.29 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹70.25 as on .

How has the Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) performed historically in terms of returns? The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -1.15% over 3 months, -1.71% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are 6.80 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global