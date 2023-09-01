Follow Us

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Share Price

JULLUNDUR MOTOR AGENCY (DELHI) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.60 Closed
1.271
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.55₹80.90
₹79.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹85.15
₹79.60
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹78.60
Volume
69,985

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.75
  • R282
  • R383.1
  • Pivot
    79.65
  • S178.4
  • S277.3
  • S376.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57178.46
  • 1071.8176.45
  • 2071.974.53
  • 5071.0172.24
  • 10069.2170.47
  • 20071.4869.24

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1998PLC033943 and registration number is 033943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 361.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • CA. Subhash Chander Vasudeva
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sarvjit Sondhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Tanupriya Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shuchi Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • CA. Mohindar Mohan Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Sondhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Chander Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is ₹181.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is 8.28 and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is ₹79.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is ₹85.15 and 52-week low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data