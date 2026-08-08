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Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Share Price

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BSE

JULLUNDUR MOTOR AGENCY (DELHI)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.41 Closed
1.28₹ 1.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹89.29
₹88.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.25₹98.00
₹88.41
Open Price
₹89.29
Prev. Close
₹87.29
Volume
4,315

Source: Dion Global

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)		0.56-3.21-1.1513.01-1.717.134.78
Bosch		4.542.4213.3420.5411.3633.1423.90
Sundram Fasteners		11.5717.2525.5717.6315.16-3.137.26
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		-0.052.9021.8443.9079.4246.3754.44
Banco Products (India)		7.801.007.296.5916.4260.2053.22
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.778.723.516.62-9.2510.1410.53
Talbros Automotive Components		7.759.3033.0853.1456.3035.8647.09
GNA Axles		-1.6012.2319.5619.0376.382.207.50
Autoline Industries		6.836.8416.0815.7029.873.498.64
Menon Pistons		4.89-1.2426.2529.9529.959.125.38
UCAL		3.432.5414.794.71-14.62-5.91-4.50
Sintercom India		0.069.166.66-13.44-36.28-13.39-0.25
Rane Engine Valve		-0.8612.50-6.16-28.34-13.927.6310.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has declined 1.71% compared to peers like Bosch (11.36%), Sundram Fasteners (15.16%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (79.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.90%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.26%).

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.6988.82
1087.9188.55
2088.5588.72
5089.9188.84
10087.2387.86
20085.387.32

Source: Dion Global

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1998PLC033943 and registration number is 033943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 481.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • CA. Subhash Chander Vasudeva
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Tanupriya Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shuchi Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • CA. Mohindar Mohan Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nangia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sondhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Singh
    Independent Director
  • CA. Karan Jit Singh Jasuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Share Price

What is the share price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹88.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹201.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are ₹89.29 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹70.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -1.15% over 3 months, -1.71% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are 6.80 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) News

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