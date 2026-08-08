Here's the live share price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)
|0.56
|-3.21
|-1.15
|13.01
|-1.71
|7.13
|4.78
|Bosch
|4.54
|2.42
|13.34
|20.54
|11.36
|33.14
|23.90
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.57
|17.25
|25.57
|17.63
|15.16
|-3.13
|7.26
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|-0.05
|2.90
|21.84
|43.90
|79.42
|46.37
|54.44
|Banco Products (India)
|7.80
|1.00
|7.29
|6.59
|16.42
|60.20
|53.22
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.77
|8.72
|3.51
|6.62
|-9.25
|10.14
|10.53
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.75
|9.30
|33.08
|53.14
|56.30
|35.86
|47.09
|GNA Axles
|-1.60
|12.23
|19.56
|19.03
|76.38
|2.20
|7.50
|Autoline Industries
|6.83
|6.84
|16.08
|15.70
|29.87
|3.49
|8.64
|Menon Pistons
|4.89
|-1.24
|26.25
|29.95
|29.95
|9.12
|5.38
|UCAL
|3.43
|2.54
|14.79
|4.71
|-14.62
|-5.91
|-4.50
|Sintercom India
|0.06
|9.16
|6.66
|-13.44
|-36.28
|-13.39
|-0.25
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.86
|12.50
|-6.16
|-28.34
|-13.92
|7.63
|10.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has declined 1.71% compared to peers like Bosch (11.36%), Sundram Fasteners (15.16%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (79.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.90%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.69
|88.82
|10
|87.91
|88.55
|20
|88.55
|88.72
|50
|89.91
|88.84
|100
|87.23
|87.86
|200
|85.3
|87.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1998PLC033943 and registration number is 033943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 481.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹88.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹201.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are ₹89.29 and ₹87.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) is ₹70.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -1.15% over 3 months, -1.71% over 1 year, 7.13% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) are 6.80 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global