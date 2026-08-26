What is the share price of Jujhar Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jujhar Logistics is ₹240.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jujhar Logistics? The Jujhar Logistics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jujhar Logistics? The market cap of Jujhar Logistics is ₹73.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jujhar Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jujhar Logistics are ₹247.00 and ₹240.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jujhar Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jujhar Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jujhar Logistics is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Jujhar Logistics is ₹55.23 as on .

How has the Jujhar Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Jujhar Logistics has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -18.27% for the past month, 26.82% over 3 months, 334.55% over 1 year, 163.55% across 3 years, and 61.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jujhar Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jujhar Logistics are 6.01 and 1.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global