Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jujhar Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUJHAR LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Jujhar Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹240.00
1.76₹ 4.15
As on Aug 26, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jujhar Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹240.00₹247.00
₹240.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.23₹324.00
₹240.00
Open Price
₹247.00
Prev. Close
₹235.85
Volume
157

Source: Dion Global

Jujhar Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jujhar Logistics		-2.16-18.2726.82135.18334.55163.5561.86
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.691.1624.9176.66166.4785.3448.00
Time Technoplast		-2.91-10.314.48-1.20-19.9436.6438.71
EPL		3.718.6618.6119.2911.799.172.53
Safari Industries (India)		1.72-5.28-2.22-19.04-28.88-6.3129.24
AGI Greenpac		4.554.2523.7232.88-19.821.3627.81
Uflex		-0.2230.2150.5731.3118.1318.065.29
VIP Industries		-1.293.511.91-14.80-25.84-23.33-8.22
Polyplex Corporation		1.292.3831.3342.5318.022.57-4.33
Jindal Poly Films		0.801.40-7.018.2126.070.72-7.38
Xpro India		6.63-15.694.3333.435.788.1939.69
Cosmo First		0.462.9721.1032.91-7.5313.632.30
Knack Packaging		-0.301.049.119.119.112.951.76
Huhtamaki India		0.13-14.1258.9149.9925.872.260.31
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-0.541.05-6.84-2.07-18.470.09-0.14
Commercial Syn Bags		2.5965.0688.7379.80113.7373.7446.12
Ester Industries		-1.734.31-1.21-9.08-12.600.36-6.71
Oricon Enterprises		-0.433.69-11.95-17.633.3331.6910.94
Kanpur Plastipack		3.2517.9427.5045.0128.2129.2811.49
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-0.7211.960.57-20.27-15.5832.3232.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jujhar Logistics has gained 334.55% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (166.47%), Time Technoplast (-19.94%), EPL (11.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jujhar Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (48.00%) and Time Technoplast (38.71%).

Jujhar Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jujhar Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5243.49244.67
10268.91257.71
20274.47267.77
50267.85260.53
100224.92230.41
200167.17183.07

Source: Dion Global

Jujhar Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jujhar Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jujhar Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th June 2026
Aug 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th Ju
Aug 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTCDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name

Source: Dion Global

About Jujhar Logistics

CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Dugar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chandanmal Dugar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Dugar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jujhar Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Jujhar Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jujhar Logistics is ₹240.00 as on Aug 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jujhar Logistics?

The Jujhar Logistics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jujhar Logistics?

The market cap of Jujhar Logistics is ₹73.86 Cr as on Aug 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jujhar Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jujhar Logistics are ₹247.00 and ₹240.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jujhar Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jujhar Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jujhar Logistics is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Jujhar Logistics is ₹55.23 as on Aug 26, 2026.

How has the Jujhar Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jujhar Logistics has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -18.27% for the past month, 26.82% over 3 months, 334.55% over 1 year, 163.55% across 3 years, and 61.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jujhar Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jujhar Logistics are 6.01 and 1.46 on Aug 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jujhar Logistics News

More Jujhar Logistics News
Market Pulse