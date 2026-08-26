Here's the live share price of Jujhar Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jujhar Logistics
|-2.16
|-18.27
|26.82
|135.18
|334.55
|163.55
|61.86
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.69
|1.16
|24.91
|76.66
|166.47
|85.34
|48.00
|Time Technoplast
|-2.91
|-10.31
|4.48
|-1.20
|-19.94
|36.64
|38.71
|EPL
|3.71
|8.66
|18.61
|19.29
|11.79
|9.17
|2.53
|Safari Industries (India)
|1.72
|-5.28
|-2.22
|-19.04
|-28.88
|-6.31
|29.24
|AGI Greenpac
|4.55
|4.25
|23.72
|32.88
|-19.82
|1.36
|27.81
|Uflex
|-0.22
|30.21
|50.57
|31.31
|18.13
|18.06
|5.29
|VIP Industries
|-1.29
|3.51
|1.91
|-14.80
|-25.84
|-23.33
|-8.22
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.29
|2.38
|31.33
|42.53
|18.02
|2.57
|-4.33
|Jindal Poly Films
|0.80
|1.40
|-7.01
|8.21
|26.07
|0.72
|-7.38
|Xpro India
|6.63
|-15.69
|4.33
|33.43
|5.78
|8.19
|39.69
|Cosmo First
|0.46
|2.97
|21.10
|32.91
|-7.53
|13.63
|2.30
|Knack Packaging
|-0.30
|1.04
|9.11
|9.11
|9.11
|2.95
|1.76
|Huhtamaki India
|0.13
|-14.12
|58.91
|49.99
|25.87
|2.26
|0.31
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-0.54
|1.05
|-6.84
|-2.07
|-18.47
|0.09
|-0.14
|Commercial Syn Bags
|2.59
|65.06
|88.73
|79.80
|113.73
|73.74
|46.12
|Ester Industries
|-1.73
|4.31
|-1.21
|-9.08
|-12.60
|0.36
|-6.71
|Oricon Enterprises
|-0.43
|3.69
|-11.95
|-17.63
|3.33
|31.69
|10.94
|Kanpur Plastipack
|3.25
|17.94
|27.50
|45.01
|28.21
|29.28
|11.49
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-0.72
|11.96
|0.57
|-20.27
|-15.58
|32.32
|32.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jujhar Logistics has gained 334.55% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (166.47%), Time Technoplast (-19.94%), EPL (11.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jujhar Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (48.00%) and Time Technoplast (38.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|243.49
|244.67
|10
|268.91
|257.71
|20
|274.47
|267.77
|50
|267.85
|260.53
|100
|224.92
|230.41
|200
|167.17
|183.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jujhar Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th June 2026
|Aug 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th Ju
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|CDG Petchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Source: Dion Global
CDG Petchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TG2011PLC072532 and registration number is 072532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jujhar Logistics is ₹240.00 as on Aug 26, 2026.
The Jujhar Logistics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jujhar Logistics is ₹73.86 Cr as on Aug 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jujhar Logistics are ₹247.00 and ₹240.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jujhar Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jujhar Logistics is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Jujhar Logistics is ₹55.23 as on Aug 26, 2026.
The Jujhar Logistics has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -18.27% for the past month, 26.82% over 3 months, 334.55% over 1 year, 163.55% across 3 years, and 61.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jujhar Logistics are 6.01 and 1.46 on Aug 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global