Jubilant Industries Ltd. Share Price

JUBILANT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹699.40 Closed
1.8612.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jubilant Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹682.80₹716.35
₹699.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.00₹738.40
₹699.40
Open Price
₹694.00
Prev. Close
₹686.65
Volume
51,854

Jubilant Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1715.9
  • R2732.9
  • R3749.45
  • Pivot
    699.35
  • S1682.35
  • S2665.8
  • S3648.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5481.42677.67
  • 10481.71659.85
  • 20491.6629.26
  • 50505.15575.29
  • 100451.81527.72
  • 200487.13489.51

Jubilant Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.5431.0852.7189.2131.01379.37388.24
3.195.91-3.816.65-10.59189.84495.15
2.030.980.159.266.30135.01565.00
13.068.771.2523.5131.5695.72151.41
5.2338.2148.0847.8814.74104.43-27.63
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

Jubilant Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jubilant Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Jubilant Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100UP2007PLC032909 and registration number is 032909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manu Ahuja
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravinder Pal Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Shivpriya Nanda
    Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Director

FAQs on Jubilant Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jubilant Industries Ltd. is ₹1,53.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jubilant Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jubilant Industries Ltd. is 121.13 and PB ratio of Jubilant Industries Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jubilant Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Industries Ltd. is ₹699.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Industries Ltd. is ₹738.40 and 52-week low of Jubilant Industries Ltd. is ₹360.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

