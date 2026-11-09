The Jubilant FoodWorks share price plunged over 4% in early trade on Monday, November 9. The stock remains in focus after releasing its quarterly financial results, with brokerages projecting upside of up to 50% from current levels.

Global investment bank Jefferies and brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock. They see the expansion of Popeyes as one of the key growth drivers while Domino’s India continues to do well despite cost pressures. The stock was down 4% at Rs 432.80 at this hour.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 earnings

Food chain operator Jubilant Foodworks posted a 42% year-on-year (YoY) decrease for its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 108 crore. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 was Rs 2,608 crore, up 12% YoY from Rs 2,332 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company, which operates brands like Domino’s and Popeyes posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 513 crore, advancing 7% YoY compared to Rs 478 crore in Q2 FY26. Its EBITDA margin declined 83 basis points to 19.7% from 20.5% in Q2 FY26.

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Jefferies on Jubilant Foodworks: Domino’s dine in focus

Global investment bank Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Jubilant FoodWorks, and has a target price of Rs 650, implying an upside of 50% from the current price.

While demand remains healthy, the company’s bigger short-term concern is inflation. Jubilant FoodWorks retained its 5-7% like-for-like (LFL) growth guidance for FY27 and the December quarter. The company is confident on margins, with emerging-brand drag improving ahead of plan and around 70% of input cost pressure already absorbed.

Jefferies sees EBITDA margin rising over 200 basis points in the medium term, while additional levers are available. The dine-in and takeaway operations can add further 1-2 percentage points to LFL, supporting growth and margins.

The Domino’s India dine-in remains the key focus of the company, with around 20% of identified stores refurbished and a 400-store upgrade program targeted over the next few quarters. “Product innovation continues to scale, contributing almost D/D to revenues while remaining GM-accretive,” Jefferies said.

Strong momentum continued in Popeyes, with revenue rising over 50% on LFL basis, and sustaining “very high” growth for the last four quarters. The expansion plans remain measured at around 40-45 stores annually, with the next 150 locations identified. This supports the revenue aspiration of over Rs 1,000 crore over the next 3-4 years, it said.

Nuvama on Jubilant FoodWorks: Popeyes a key lever

Nuvama also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, but lowered the target price by 5% to Rs 614. This implies an upside of 42% from the current price.

The company expects Popeyes to be the “second growth engine”, as the business continued impressive performance.

Jubilant FoodWorks mitigated the impact of inflationary pressures on EBITDA margin by raising prices by 150-200 bps, discounting management, and product innovation, bringing the margin to 19.8%.

“On the margin expansion journey, management stated that initiatives to reduce losses from emerging businesses are progressing ahead of plan. However, unforeseen cost pressures such as LPG inflation and rising wage costs have partially offset operating improvements in the Domino’s business,” Nuvama said.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The way ahead

The company has performed well despite cost pressures, supported largely by price hikes. Brokerages remain positive on the stock with key focus on Popeyes’ expansion plans and Domino’s India’s dine in business.

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