Jubilant FoodWorks shares slump 6% from 52-week highs, should you buy or sell? What brokerages say

Jubilant FoodWorks shares continued to continued to trade lower on Thursday, and have fallen nearly 6% from their recent 52-week high levels of Rs 2,668. Notably, the shares of exclusive India’s franchise of Domino’s Pizza, Jubilant FoodWorks touched 52-week high of Rs 2,668, rising over 2 percent intraday on Tuesday, after the company reported a near 10-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended March-18. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 68.1 crore against Rs 6.7 crore in the same quarter of last year. The firm has reported a stellar revenue growth of 27 percent to Rs 780 crore against Rs 612.8 crore last fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew to RS 127.9 crore against Rs 60.5 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the operating margin is reported at 16.4 percent, up from 9.9 percent year on year.

Following the strong results, CLSA has raised its target to price on the shares to Rs 3,150 from Rs 2,800 earlier. The global research firm said that strong earnings growth is likely to drive the stock. Further, strong SSSG (Single Store Sales) growth coupled with margin expansion is likely to drive over 40 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20, said the CLSA report.

Credit Suisse said that Jubilant FoodWorks has reported a strong quarter again and it looks like drivers are in place for a strong performance in FY19 as well. The firm said that EBITDA margins spike on operating leverage. Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 3,050.

Edelweiss has also raised raised its 12-month target price on the shares to Rs 2,766. Taking stock of the results, the firm said that Q4FY18 revenue, EBITDA, as well as PAT, were ahead of estimates. The firm too noted that SSSG and cost efficiencies boosted Ebitda margin in the quarter under review. Further, Edelweiss expects 12 percent (YoY) same-store sales growth and 354 basis points Ebitda margin expansion in FY19.