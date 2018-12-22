JSW Steel Rating ‘buy’: Vijayanagar plant upgrade is a positive

We recently visited JSW’s steel plant at Vijayanagar (VNP), Karnataka. We return positive given the quality of assets, size of the plant, ongoing cost reduction programme, expansion including downstream capacities and scope for further expansion.

Brief background: JSW has 2 plants with total capacity of 18 mnt, with VNP’s capacity at 12 mnt. VNP produces steel in 3 ways: Corex (1.7 mnt capacity), blast furnace (10.4 mnt) and DRI (1.2 mnt, under JSW Techno Projects which supplies crude steel to JSW Steel). Long/flat product is 22.5/77.5% of output. Value added products comprise 35% of HRC converted into CRC and 20% of longs into wire rods.

Reiterate Buy with TP of Rs 389, as we believe JSW will continue expanding capacity at low capex with quality assets and low cost of production (one of the lowest in the industry).

Key takeaways – plant visit and interaction with senior management

Key features of the plant: Spread across 10,000 acre, VNP is the world’s sixth largest steel plant (and the largest in India) located in the iron-rich belt of Bellary-Hospet in Karnataka. Its equipment has been sourced from Europe and Japan. There is enough space for further brownfield expansion of 5 mnt. It has the highest productivity rate in India at 800+ tons per person per annum. 96% of the coke oven gas is recycled. There is large-scale, low-grade iron-ore beneficiation process, as ore in Karnataka is of lower grade than eastern India. It’s the only plant in India to have a combination of both non-recovery and recovery type of coke ovens.

Ongoing cost reduction programme

Pipe conveyor: A 24-km and 20-mnt capacity pipe conveyor is being set up to transport iron ore from various mines in Karnataka to the plant; it is in trial stage. Currently, iron ore is transported by trucks and wagons. Once operational, the conveyor is expected to save `300/t at iron ore level (~`500/t

savings in steel production).

Blast furnace upgrade: Revamp and upgrade BF-3 from 3 mnt to 4.5 mnt along with associated auxiliary units.

Coke drying unit: JSW established coke drying unit for BF 1 to utilise the waste heat of Sinter-1 to reduce moisture in coke.

Tailing beneficiation project to recover iron ore from medium grade tailing rejects. JSW has recovered 6 mnt of 60% Fe content iron ore through magnetic field from tailings.

Beneficiation plant: De-bottlenecking of plant 2 to handle feed rate of 50,000 tpd of low-grade iron ore.

Zero power furnace wherein steel is made by charging up to 90% of liquid hot metal and using only chemical energy i.e. without the aid of electrical energy. This ensures higher yield and productivity, low capital investment, and no electrodes as compared to Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF).

Capacity expansion at VNP

JSW is expanding the capacity of the plant to 13 mnt from 12 mnt by spending `23 bn. The expansion will include steel SMS capacity expansion and augmenting existing Hot Strip Mill (HSM) capacity to support BF-3 expansion. Management believes this will be completed by FY20 end.