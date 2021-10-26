JSW Steel Rating: buy: Firm’s performance in Q2FY22 met estimates

A JSW Steel Ltd. manufacturing facility stands on the banks of the Amba River in Dolvi, Maharashtra, India, on Friday, July 27, 2013. JSW Steel is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings on July 31. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

We are upgrading JSW Steel (JSTL) to ‘Buy’ from ‘HOLD’ with an unchanged TP of `820 as: (i) consolidation of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) is likely to be value-accretive; (ii) volume from Dolvi expansion (5mtpa) is likely to be at a lower operating cost of 15–20%; and (iii) it is the only company to have capacity ramp-up advantage through FY24e.

Going ahead, we see three key positives: (i) sales volume rate at 5mt/quarter; (ii) ramp-up of value-added capacity; and (iii) turnaround of overseas subsidiaries. That said, lower scope of debt reduction due to capex commitment through FY24e remains the key risk. We maintain the TP of Rs 820 at an unchanged 5.5x Ebitda rolling over to FY23e, implying upside potential of 20%.

In-line performance

JSTL’s Q2FY22 performance met estimates. Key points: (i) Standalone Ebitda/t at Rs 22,944 (down 13% q-o-q) owing to higher coking coal cost. (ii) Blended standalone realisation was up Rs 2,000/t q-o-q owing to prior priced exports and favourable contracts. (iii) Overseas subsidiaries delivered Ebitda of Rs 4.9 bn (Q1FY22: Rs 2.9 bn). Going ahead, we expect: (i) India sales volume to increase to ~5mt per quarter led by Dolvi ramp-up and consolidation of BPSL operations; (ii) higher coking coal cost of $95–100/t likely to impact margins; and (iii) cost reduction initiatives and ramp-up of value-added capacity to likely lead to sustainable profitability improvement.

Looking beyond near-term impact of elevated coking coal cost

In our view, JSTL presents a compelling long-term opportunity as: (i) consolidation of BPSL would be value-accretive (`35/share); (ii) it is the only company to ramp up capacity through FY24e; and (iii) ongoing brownfield expansion at Vijaynagar (5mtpa) and scope to further expand BSPL capacity to 3.5mtpa present additional volume growth opportunities. However, we don’t expect material debt reduction at JSTL, unlike peers, as high capex is expected to continue through FY24e.

Outlook: Prospects getting better – We view additional value of Rs 35/share from BPSL consolidation and the volume uptick through FY24e mitigating the impact of higher coking coal prices in the near term. We are upgrading to ‘Buy’.