JSW Energy Q3 operating profit drops 14% to Rs 639 crore

Although the company did not disclose the actual realisation on per unit basis, the company sold around 541 million units on merchant sales basis against 1,112 million units.

JSW Energy on Tuesday reported a 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in its operating profit in the December quarter to `639 crore, as power demand during the quarter fell 6.1%. Short-term sales of electricity in the quarter halved to 541 million units, leading to 19.53% y-o-y drop in revenues from operations to Rs 1,948.58 crore. Electricity sales were also impacted by lower fuel cost, which fell 23% y-o-y to Rs 1,115 crore. Lower fuel cost impacts the variable tariff, which leads to lower payment by the distribution companies. Operating margins in the December quarter were higher by 224 basis points y-o-y to 32.74% as overall expenses fell around 18% on year to Rs 1,864.86 crore.

Net profit for the quarter, however, grew close to two fold, or 169.70% y-o-y, to Rs 394.12 crore on account of one-time exceptional gain of Rs 61 crore after the lenders restructured the Jaiprakash Power Ventures’(JPVL) loan. Net profit was also positively impacted by deferred tax accrual of Rs 114 crore, as the company utilised its minimum alternate tax (MAT) credit, as it plans to shift to new tax regime in future.

Although the company did not disclose the actual realisation on per unit basis, the company sold around 541 million units on merchant sales basis against 1,112 million units. Merchant rates in Q3FY19 touched a peak of Rs 19.95/kWh and averaged at Rs 4.28/unit. However, in Q3FY20 the average spot rates have fallen to 2.83 kWh.

The plant load factor in the December quarter of 2019 was lower at 72% against 75% a year ago. The PLF at India level dropped to 51.9% in Q3FY20 against 62.5% a year ago. Total electricity generation for JSW Energy in Q3FY20 fell 10.5% on year to 4,580 million units. The generation at Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka was lower at 802 million units against 1,002 million units a year ago. The PLF at Vijayanagar was down at 45.9% against 57% a year ago, Ratnagiri plant in Maharashtra produced 1,753 million units against 1,969 million units a year ago. The PLF at Ratnagiri was 72.3% vs 83.7% a year ago, while the Barmer plant produced 1,271 million units against 1,457 million units a year ago. The PLF for Barmer plant stood at 59.3% against 79.5% a year ago.

Fuel cost in the December quarter of 2019 fell 23% y-o-y to Rs 1,115 crore as coal prices fell to $70 per tonne during the period from the peak of $100 per tonne a year ago. JSW Energy imports around 90% of its coal requirement from Indonesia and South Africa as two of its plants in Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar are dependent on imported coal.

Prashant Jain, joint MD of JSW Energy, told reporters that power demand was expected to improve in the medium term on the back of rapid urbanisation and government schemes. The company expects consolidation within the sector in the next 12 months as various assets are likely to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

“We expect to complete the 1,050 mw GMR Kamalanga project deal in the next few weeks as the exclusive discussions are very fruitful. The deal for 700 mw Ind Bharat project is likely to take another two quarters as the discussion on various formalities are still going on in the National Company Law Tribunal,” Jain said.

The company is also going to spend close to Rs 18,000 crore over the next 3-4 years on renewables, taking their renewables capacity to 3,500 mw, Jain said. As of December 31, JSW Energy’s net debt stood at Rs 9,530 crore against Rs 10,686 crore a year ago. Debt to equity ratio stood at 0.76 times against 0.90 times a year ago.