Here's the live share price of JSL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSL Industries
|3.57
|-4.40
|-14.12
|-7.94
|-36.91
|23.91
|26.67
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JSL Industries has declined 36.91% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, JSL Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|850.84
|871.44
|10
|865.72
|871.03
|20
|882.9
|882.58
|50
|938.25
|919.11
|100
|968.76
|967.28
|200
|1,061.74
|1,068.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JSL Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 12.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:53 PM IST IST
|JSL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|JSL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|JSL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:36 PM IST IST
|JSL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|JSL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
JSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1966PLC001397 and registration number is 001397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSL Industries is ₹870.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The JSL Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSL Industries is ₹102.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSL Industries are ₹870.00 and ₹863.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSL Industries is ₹1,550.00 and 52-week low of JSL Industries is ₹840.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The JSL Industries has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -36.91% over 1 year, 23.91% across 3 years, and 26.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSL Industries are 31.03 and 2.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global