What is the share price of JSL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSL Industries is ₹870.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JSL Industries? The JSL Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSL Industries? The market cap of JSL Industries is ₹102.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JSL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of JSL Industries are ₹870.00 and ₹863.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSL Industries is ₹1,550.00 and 52-week low of JSL Industries is ₹840.00 as on .

How has the JSL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The JSL Industries has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -36.91% over 1 year, 23.91% across 3 years, and 26.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSL Industries are 31.03 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global