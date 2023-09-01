Follow Us

JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹460.20 Closed
-4.72-22.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
JSL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹460.20₹495.10
₹460.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.00₹666.05
₹460.20
Open Price
₹495.10
Prev. Close
₹483.00
Volume
434

JSL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1483.47
  • R2506.73
  • R3518.37
  • Pivot
    471.83
  • S1448.57
  • S2436.93
  • S3413.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5216.06472.03
  • 10218.66467.82
  • 20221.85462.17
  • 50206.4445.7
  • 100211.66422.44
  • 200215.23379.2

JSL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.48-7.0314.9843.01148.62491.90256.47
1.19-5.048.8329.5825.97354.34228.86
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-3.01-3.9761.5486.7470.07305.16158.62
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.40-5.4426.7614.98-19.05246.04202.71
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

JSL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

JSL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JSL Industries Ltd.

JSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1966PLC001397 and registration number is 001397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Nanubhai Amin
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Tejal Rahul Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Kirit Keshavlal Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Vasantrao Chemburkar
    Director
  • Mr. Jaydev Narbheshankar Paneri
    Director
  • Mr. Puthanmatom Venkateswaran Krishnan
    Director

FAQs on JSL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JSL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹54.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JSL Industries Ltd. is 10.25 and PB ratio of JSL Industries Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JSL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹460.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹666.05 and 52-week low of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹181.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

