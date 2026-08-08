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JSL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JSL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of JSL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹870.00 Closed
-1.79₹ -15.85
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JSL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹863.70₹870.00
₹870.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹840.00₹1,550.00
₹870.00
Open Price
₹863.70
Prev. Close
₹885.85
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

JSL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSL Industries		3.57-4.40-14.12-7.94-36.9123.9126.67
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JSL Industries has declined 36.91% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, JSL Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

JSL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JSL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5850.84871.44
10865.72871.03
20882.9882.58
50938.25919.11
100968.76967.28
2001,061.741,068.57

Source: Dion Global

JSL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSL Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 12.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JSL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:53 PM IST ISTJSL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The
Jul 08, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTJSL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 07, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTJSL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 03, 2026, 02:36 PM IST ISTJSL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTJSL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About JSL Industries

JSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1966PLC001397 and registration number is 001397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Nanubhai Amin
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Tejal Rahul Amin
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pragnya Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipinkumar Chemburkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of JSL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSL Industries is ₹870.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSL Industries?

The JSL Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSL Industries?

The market cap of JSL Industries is ₹102.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSL Industries are ₹870.00 and ₹863.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSL Industries is ₹1,550.00 and 52-week low of JSL Industries is ₹840.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the JSL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSL Industries has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -14.12% over 3 months, -36.91% over 1 year, 23.91% across 3 years, and 26.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSL Industries are 31.03 and 2.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JSL Industries News

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