Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.48
|-7.03
|14.98
|43.01
|148.62
|491.90
|256.47
|1.19
|-5.04
|8.83
|29.58
|25.97
|354.34
|228.86
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-3.01
|-3.97
|61.54
|86.74
|70.07
|305.16
|158.62
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.40
|-5.44
|26.76
|14.98
|-19.05
|246.04
|202.71
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1966PLC001397 and registration number is 001397. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹54.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JSL Industries Ltd. is 10.25 and PB ratio of JSL Industries Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹460.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹666.05 and 52-week low of JSL Industries Ltd. is ₹181.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.