JR FOODS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.61 Closed
00
As on Jun 19, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JR Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.61₹3.61
₹3.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.76₹6.40
₹3.61
Open Price
₹3.61
Prev. Close
₹3.61
Volume
0

JR Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.61
  • R23.61
  • R33.61
  • Pivot
    3.61
  • S13.61
  • S23.61
  • S33.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.053.82
  • 104.993.76
  • 204.973.6
  • 504.873.58
  • 1005.133.9
  • 2006.144.46

JR Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.524.64-31.24-28.6629.39-76.86
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

JR Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

JR Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About JR Foods Ltd.

JR Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142PY1993PLC000911 and registration number is 000911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Gopi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kothari
    Director
  • Mrs. Kamala J Kothari
    Woman Director

FAQs on JR Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JR Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of JR Foods Ltd. is ₹3.43 Cr as on Jun 19, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JR Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JR Foods Ltd. is 50.14 and PB ratio of JR Foods Ltd. is -0.06 as on Jun 19, 2023.

What is the share price of JR Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JR Foods Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Jun 19, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JR Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JR Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JR Foods Ltd. is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of JR Foods Ltd. is ₹2.76 as on Jun 19, 2023.

