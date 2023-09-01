What is the Market Cap of JR Foods Ltd.? The market cap of JR Foods Ltd. is ₹3.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JR Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of JR Foods Ltd. is 50.14 and PB ratio of JR Foods Ltd. is -0.06 as on .

What is the share price of JR Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JR Foods Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on .