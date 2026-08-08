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JPT Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

JPT SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of JPT Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.45 Closed
4.98₹ 0.97
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JPT Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.45₹20.45
₹20.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.34₹23.56
₹20.45
Open Price
₹20.45
Prev. Close
₹19.48
Volume
5,529

Source: Dion Global

JPT Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JPT Securities		006.68-8.4671.2749.519.19
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JPT Securities has gained 71.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, JPT Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

JPT Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JPT Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.4819.87
1020.2720.08
2020.9519.65
5015.8217.11
10013.5614.54
20010.512.24

Source: Dion Global

JPT Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JPT Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JPT Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 02, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTJPT Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 28, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTJPT Securities - Approved The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,
May 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTJPT Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 28, 2026.
May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTJPT Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Marc
Apr 24, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTJPT Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About JPT Securities

JPT Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC204636 and registration number is 204636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Chintan Chheda
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rakesh Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Gandhi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Mehta
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on JPT Securities Share Price

What is the share price of JPT Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JPT Securities is ₹20.45 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is JPT Securities?

The JPT Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JPT Securities?

The market cap of JPT Securities is ₹6.15 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JPT Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JPT Securities are ₹20.45 and ₹20.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JPT Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JPT Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JPT Securities is ₹23.56 and 52-week low of JPT Securities is ₹11.34 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the JPT Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The JPT Securities has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.68% over 3 months, 71.27% over 1 year, 49.5% across 3 years, and 19.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JPT Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JPT Securities are -0.91 and -1.80 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JPT Securities News

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