Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JPT Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC204636 and registration number is 204636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹1.99 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of JPT Securities Ltd. is -8.85 and PB ratio of JPT Securities Ltd. is 0.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JPT Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹7.60 and 52-week low of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.