JPT Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JPT SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.61 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JPT Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.99₹6.61
₹6.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.80₹7.60
₹6.61
Open Price
₹6.30
Prev. Close
₹6.61
Volume
0

JPT Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.82
  • R27.02
  • R37.44
  • Pivot
    6.4
  • S16.2
  • S25.78
  • S35.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.296.34
  • 107.316.12
  • 207.445.97
  • 508.216.4
  • 1009.427.17
  • 2008.57.97

JPT Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.9630.8928.35-8.83-34.62-54.41
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

JPT Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

JPT Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JPT Securities Ltd.

JPT Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC204636 and registration number is 204636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J Alexander
    Chairman
  • Ms. Chintan Chheda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Ramachandran
    Independent Director

FAQs on JPT Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JPT Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹1.99 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JPT Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JPT Securities Ltd. is -8.85 and PB ratio of JPT Securities Ltd. is 0.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of JPT Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JPT Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JPT Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹7.60 and 52-week low of JPT Securities Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

