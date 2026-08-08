What is the share price of JPT Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JPT Securities is ₹20.45 as on .

What kind of stock is JPT Securities? The JPT Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JPT Securities? The market cap of JPT Securities is ₹6.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JPT Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of JPT Securities are ₹20.45 and ₹20.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JPT Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JPT Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JPT Securities is ₹23.56 and 52-week low of JPT Securities is ₹11.34 as on .

How has the JPT Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The JPT Securities has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.68% over 3 months, 71.27% over 1 year, 49.5% across 3 years, and 19.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JPT Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JPT Securities are -0.91 and -1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global