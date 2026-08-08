Here's the live share price of JPT Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JPT Securities
|0
|0
|6.68
|-8.46
|71.27
|49.5
|19.19
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JPT Securities has gained 71.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, JPT Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.48
|19.87
|10
|20.27
|20.08
|20
|20.95
|19.65
|50
|15.82
|17.11
|100
|13.56
|14.54
|200
|10.5
|12.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JPT Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 02, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|JPT Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 28, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|JPT Securities - Approved The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31,
|May 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|JPT Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, May 28, 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|JPT Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Marc
|Apr 24, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|JPT Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
JPT Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC204636 and registration number is 204636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JPT Securities is ₹20.45 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The JPT Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JPT Securities is ₹6.15 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JPT Securities are ₹20.45 and ₹20.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JPT Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JPT Securities is ₹23.56 and 52-week low of JPT Securities is ₹11.34 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The JPT Securities has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.68% over 3 months, 71.27% over 1 year, 49.5% across 3 years, and 19.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JPT Securities are -0.91 and -1.80 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global