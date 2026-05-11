Gold prices may be hovering near record highs, but that does not seem to be slowing down customer demand for jewellery – at least not for Titan Company.

The Tata Group-backed retail major is in focus after strong Q4 results. The global brokerage JP Morgan has now turned ‘Overweight’ on the stock following a strong business update and improving growth visibility across its jewellery, watches and emerging businesses.

According to the brokerage report, Titan’s March quarter performance highlighted a broad-based momentum across segments, with the jewellery business continuing to gain market share despite elevated gold prices. The brokerage believes Titan’s ability to attract customers even during periods of high gold prices is becoming one of its biggest competitive strengths.

JP Morgan upgrades Titan rating

JP Morgan has upgraded Titan to an ‘Overweight’ rating from ‘Neutral’ and set a September 2027 target price of Rs 5,400 on the stock. This translates into an upside potential of nearly 20% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the upgrade comes after stronger-than-expected growth in Titan’s core jewellery business along with improving confidence in its long-term earnings trajectory.

The brokerage stated, “Moat-led, share-taking compounder with execution edge.”

As per the report, Titan’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for FY27-28 have also been raised by 4%-6%, respectively. This is driven by higher revenue expectations.

Let’s take a look at what is driving the brokerage’s optimism –

#Jewellery business continues to gain market share

According to the JP Morgan report, Titan’s jewellery business remains the biggest reason behind the positive outlook.

Despite rising gold prices, customer demand remained resilient during the fourth quarter. JP Morgan noted that Titan gained nearly 50 to 60 basis points of market share during FY26 as more customers shifted toward organised jewellery retailers.

The brokerage stated, “The resilience of jewelry demand has surprised positively in a higher gold price environment.”

As per the report, Titan continues to benefit from strong brand trust, scale advantages and increasing formalisation in the jewellery sector.

#Multiple brands helping Titan target different customers

According to the brokerage report, one of Titan’s key strengths is its ability to cater to different customer groups through multiple brands.

Its flagship jewellery brand Tanishq focuses on mainstream and bridal jewellery, while Mia targets younger working consumers looking for daily wear products. Zoya caters to premium customers and CaratLane focuses on digitally driven younger buyers.

The brokerage stated, “The multi-format play allows Titan to target a distinct customer cohort with limited cannibalization risk.”

According to JP Morgan, this diversified brand strategy is helping Titan expand its customer base without heavily impacting sales across its own brands.

#High gold prices not hurting demand significantly

One of the biggest concerns for jewellery companies has been rising gold prices. However, as per JP Morgan report, Titan has managed to maintain customer demand through several affordability-focused strategies.

The report highlighted that Titan has expanded lightweight jewellery offerings along with 18-carat and 14-carat products to make purchases more accessible for customers.

The brokerage also pointed to exchange schemes and grammage purchase plans as key tools helping maintain demand momentum.

The brokerage house added in its report, “A key differentiator in Titan’s playbook is its ability to sustain growth in a high-gold environment.”

The brokerage noted that buyer growth improved during Q4 as customers returned to the market amid expectations of further increases in gold prices.

#Studded jewellery and innovation remain key growth drivers

JP Morgan believes Titan’s focus on innovation is helping the company diversify beyond traditional gold jewellery.

According to the brokerage report, studded jewellery sales continued to perform better than expected during the quarter.

The brokerage stated, “Growth in studded jewelry has also been ahead of our estimates.”

Titan has also recently entered the Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) segment through its BeYON format. As per the brokerage, this could help the company target younger consumers looking for lower-priced alternatives while continuing to cater to traditional natural diamond buyers.

The report also highlighted Titan’s expansion into natural gemstone jewellery as part of its broader product diversification strategy.

#Watches and emerging businesses supporting growth

Apart from jewellery, JP Morgan also remains positive on Titan’s watches and emerging businesses.

The brokerage further stated that the watches division and Titan Engineering and Automation Limited (TEAL) continue to report healthy growth momentum.

The brokerage also expects margins in some businesses to improve gradually over the next few years.

As per the report, overseas jewellery operations could see margin expansion as scale improves and integration of the Damas acquisition progresses further.

What it means for investors

According to the brokerage report, Titan’s future growth outlook remains linked to market share gains in jewellery, expansion across multiple brands, improving studded jewellery demand and steady growth in watches and emerging businesses.

However, rising gold prices, changing consumer spending patterns and competitive intensity in the jewellery market will remain important factors to monitor going forward.

Disclaimer: Investing in equities involves significant market risks. The price targets and ‘Overweight’ rating mentioned are based on third-party brokerage analysis and should not be construed as a direct offer or solicitation to buy or sell the stock. Investors are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to assess suitability based on their specific risk profile and financial goals before making any investment decisions.

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