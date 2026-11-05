Two stocks – Delhivery and Muthoot Finance – are in focus after their Q2 performance. Their share price slipped, but JP Morgan sees a rebound ahead. It says one could rise up to 53%. Both are rated “Overweight”. Is this a smart bargain or a risky bet?

Let’s take a look at why the global brokerage house is bullish on these stocks –

Delhivery: Can improving margins support a recovery?

JP Morgan has retained its ‘Overweight’ rating on Delhivery, with a September 2027 target price of Rs 590. The target implies an upside of 52.85% from the October 30 price of Rs 386.

The brokerage’s assessment comes after the company’s September quarter results showed an improvement in profitability.

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Delhivery reported revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to Rs 3,070 crore in the Q2FY27. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37% to Rs 205 crore, excluding the impact of e-commerce.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 4% from 2.6% in the previous quarter. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 40.6 crore.

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Better pricing and operating efficiency are among the key factors. Delhivery’s express parcel and part-truckload (PTL) businesses reported improved yields.

According to the JP Morgan report, express parcel yields increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, while PTL yields rose 5.6%. Importantly, the company said a significant part of this improvement came from new customer additions and price revisions rather than only fuel-linked increases.

JP Morgan noted, “Management highlighted that October volumes have exceeded its initial expectations.”

The brokerage expects margins to improve further in the second half of FY27. It forecasts adjusted EBITDA margins of 5.2% in the third quarter and 6.5% in the fourth quarter, compared with 4% in the September quarter.

However, execution remains important. JP Morgan said margin improvement in the second half would be key to rebuilding investor confidence, particularly as competition in the logistics industry remains strong.

Muthoot Finance: Strong loan growth, but gold prices remain a concern

JP Morgan has also maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on Muthoot Finance, with a target price of Rs 3,400. This indicates an upside potential of 41.16%.

The brokerage’s positive view follows a stronger-than-expected September quarter performance. Muthoot Finance reported standalone net profit of Rs 2,977 crore, up 27% year-on-year and 17% quarter-on-quarter. The profit was around 14% higher than market and brokerage estimates.

The biggest contributor was growth in its gold loan business. Standalone assets under management (AuM) increased 9.6% quarter-on-quarter and 43% year-on-year. The company also added 201 standalone gold loan branches during the quarter.

JP Morgan highlighted that “The lender raised its AuM growth guidance to 25% from 15%”.

However, there is a concern that investors should not overlook. Muthoot Finance reported a rise in Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans. These categories indicate loans where repayment problems have emerged or become more serious. Stage 2 loans increased to 12.5%, while Stage 3 loans, which are considered non-performing, rose to 3.87%.

The brokerage believes the recent increase in delinquencies is temporary rather than a sign of a structural deterioration in the business. It also noted that “Declining gold prices remain the key near-term overhang on the stock”.

Despite this concern, JP Morgan believes the stock’s valuation and earnings prospects remain attractive. It said, “A dip in the stock price on easing gold prices despite a strong 2Q print is an opportunity to add, in our view.”

What should investors watch?

The investment case for the two companies rests on different factors. JP Morgan believes that Delhivery needs to demonstrate that improving margins can continue, while Muthoot Finance needs to sustain loan growth and manage risks arising from gold price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.