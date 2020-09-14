JP Morgan Funds’ purchases: HDFC shares worth Rs 288 crore, UltraTech Cement shares worth Rs 49.3 crore

HDFC stock closed 1.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,737.30 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)
JP Morgan Funds on Monday purchased shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) worth Rs 288 crore through an open market transaction.
The shares were sold by Flagship India Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd, block deal data on BSE showed.
As per the data, JP Morgan Funds bought over 16.28 lakh shares of HDFC at an average price of Rs 1768.2 apiece. At this price, the value of transaction stood at Rs 287.97 crore.
In addition, JP Morgan Funds also bought 1.26 lakh shares of UltraTech Cement at Rs 3,896.9 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 49.3 crore.
The shares were offloaded by Flagship Indian Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd.
HDFC stock closed 1.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,737.30 on BSE, while that of UltraTech Cement settled with a gain of 0.36 per cent at Rs 3,910.90.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.