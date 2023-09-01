Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|10.24
|21.50
|29.24
|238.48
|230.60
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Joy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC031230 and registration number is 031230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹8.54 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Joy Realty Ltd. is -6.69 and PB ratio of Joy Realty Ltd. is -0.96 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹35.54 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joy Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹35.54 and 52-week low of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.