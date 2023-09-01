Follow Us

JOY REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.54 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Joy Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.54₹35.54
₹35.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹35.54
₹35.54
Open Price
₹35.54
Prev. Close
₹35.54
Volume
0

Joy Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.54
  • R235.54
  • R335.54
  • Pivot
    35.54
  • S135.54
  • S235.54
  • S335.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.2535.13
  • 1026.7534.26
  • 2024.3932.65
  • 5017.4428.43
  • 10013.5622.52
  • 20016.870

Joy Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0010.2421.5029.24238.48230.60
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Joy Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Joy Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Joy Realty Ltd.

Joy Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC031230 and registration number is 031230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Haria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Joy Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Joy Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹8.54 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Joy Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Joy Realty Ltd. is -6.69 and PB ratio of Joy Realty Ltd. is -0.96 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Joy Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹35.54 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Joy Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joy Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹35.54 and 52-week low of Joy Realty Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.

