Here's the live share price of Jost's Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jost's Engineering Company
|-2.17
|-8.85
|-17.3
|-10.55
|-45.75
|4.35
|15.24
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|7.77
|0.58
|48.22
|82.76
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-9.43
|-12.51
|-0.21
|-23.87
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|3.66
|6.4
|26.59
|20.55
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|16.66
|3.3
|57.57
|166.05
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|4.03
|2.26
|-8.75
|-17.58
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|5.77
|11.53
|5.46
|11.73
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-5.78
|-24.76
|-29.84
|-44.26
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|2.05
|-15.4
|-2.49
|-22.86
|31.91
|29.2
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-12.02
|-21.66
|-8.79
|-19.04
|3.1
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|17.61
|32.53
|182.7
|182.7
|41.4
|23.1
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|8.71
|1.58
|12.16
|-18.32
|-1.83
|-1.1
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-8.37
|-23.78
|4
|-21.98
|3.8
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-8.46
|-19.3
|10.05
|-27.41
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|5.61
|101.07
|110.03
|70.69
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-5.33
|36.36
|198.58
|143.95
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|13.21
|72.5
|89.32
|126.22
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|28.29
|8.94
|1.08
|-24.16
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-10.87
|-11.44
|-6.2
|-17.18
|20.7
|30.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jost's Engineering Company has declined 45.75% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Jost's Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|241.38
|229.83
|10
|245.06
|236.34
|20
|247.91
|241.62
|50
|244.94
|245
|100
|243.29
|251.03
|200
|267.75
|277.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jost's Engineering Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Jost's Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Jost's Engg. Co. - Reappointment Of Directors
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Jost's Engg. Co. - Fixation Of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Jost's Engg. Co. - Fixation Of Record Date
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Jost's Engg. Co. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1907PLC000252 and registration number is 000252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jost's Engineering Company is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jost's Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹269.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jost's Engineering Company are ₹229.95 and ₹221.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jost's Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹438.62 and 52-week low of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹188.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jost's Engineering Company has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, -9.86% for the past month, -15.45% over 3 months, -46.82% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company are 7.66 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global