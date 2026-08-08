What is the share price of Jost's Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jost's Engineering Company is ₹228.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jost's Engineering Company? The Jost's Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jost's Engineering Company? The market cap of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹269.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jost's Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jost's Engineering Company are ₹229.95 and ₹221.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jost's Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jost's Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹438.62 and 52-week low of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹188.10 as on .

How has the Jost's Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Jost's Engineering Company has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, -9.86% for the past month, -15.45% over 3 months, -46.82% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company are 7.66 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global