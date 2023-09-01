Follow Us

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

JOST'S ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹400.00 Closed
-0.26-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.00₹415.00
₹400.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.40₹469.40
₹400.00
Open Price
₹405.00
Prev. Close
₹401.05
Volume
6,175

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1416
  • R2432
  • R3449
  • Pivot
    399
  • S1383
  • S2366
  • S3350

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5478.71404.98
  • 10481.42404.56
  • 20493.23407.07
  • 50491.96401.03
  • 100457.44368.46
  • 200453.48316.17

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.44-7.3626.1486.58108.81257.14120.41
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1907PLC000252 and registration number is 000252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Prakash Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. F K Banatwalla
    Director
  • Mr. Marco Wadia
    Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Sheth
    Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Jain
    Director

FAQs on Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹186.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is 29.84 and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is 5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹400.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹469.40 and 52-week low of Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹176.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

