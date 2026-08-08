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Jost's Engineering Company Share Price

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BSE

JOST'S ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Jost's Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹228.00 Closed
2.98₹ 6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jost's Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹221.80₹229.95
₹228.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.10₹438.62
₹228.00
Open Price
₹224.95
Prev. Close
₹221.40
Volume
9,864

Source: Dion Global

Jost's Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jost's Engineering Company		-2.17-8.85-17.3-10.55-45.754.3515.24
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.047.770.5848.2282.7661.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-9.43-12.51-0.21-23.8737.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.833.666.426.5920.5517.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3716.663.357.57166.0570.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.114.032.26-8.75-17.5821.8812.61
LMW		3.915.7711.535.4611.737.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-5.78-24.76-29.84-44.2614.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.772.05-15.4-2.49-22.8631.9129.2
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-12.02-21.66-8.79-19.043.142.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2217.6132.53182.7182.741.423.1
Ajax Engineering		-2.948.711.5812.16-18.32-1.83-1.1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-8.37-23.784-21.983.81.29
Praj Industries		4.35-8.46-19.310.05-27.41-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.335.61101.07110.0370.6919.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-5.3336.36198.58143.9524.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5513.2172.589.32126.2254.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1428.298.941.08-24.16-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-10.87-11.44-6.2-17.1820.730.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jost's Engineering Company has declined 45.75% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Jost's Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Jost's Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jost's Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5241.38229.83
10245.06236.34
20247.91241.62
50244.94245
100243.29251.03
200267.75277.26

Source: Dion Global

Jost's Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jost's Engineering Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jost's Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTJost's Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTJost's Engg. Co. - Reappointment Of Directors
Jul 30, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTJost's Engg. Co. - Fixation Of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTJost's Engg. Co. - Fixation Of Record Date
Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTJost's Engg. Co. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jost's Engineering Company

Jost's Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH1907PLC000252 and registration number is 000252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Prakash Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Shikha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Shreeratan Bagry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jost's Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Jost's Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jost's Engineering Company is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jost's Engineering Company?

The Jost's Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jost's Engineering Company?

The market cap of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹269.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jost's Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jost's Engineering Company are ₹229.95 and ₹221.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jost's Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jost's Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹438.62 and 52-week low of Jost's Engineering Company is ₹188.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jost's Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jost's Engineering Company has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, -9.86% for the past month, -15.45% over 3 months, -46.82% over 1 year, 4.35% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jost's Engineering Company are 7.66 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jost's Engineering Company News

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