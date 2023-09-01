Follow Us

JONJUA OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.90 Closed
-0.92-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.11₹11.90
₹11.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.04₹17.49
₹11.90
Open Price
₹11.40
Prev. Close
₹12.01
Volume
13,840

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.16
  • R212.43
  • R312.95
  • Pivot
    11.64
  • S111.37
  • S210.85
  • S310.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.1711.31
  • 1010.5811.07
  • 2010.6210.97
  • 509.6210.91
  • 10010.0510.76
  • 20010.9311.33

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5311.7425.9325.2623.84-59.9648.03
1.40-0.700.837.80-10.39149.06149.06
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.459.5337.1545.1845.1845.1845.18
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
03 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
06 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Jonjua Overseas Ltd.

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1993PLC013057 and registration number is 013057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Major(Retd) Harjinder Singh Jonjua
    Director
  • Mrs. Maninder Kaur Jonjua
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kalia
    Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Satwinder Singh Gill
    Director
  • Mr. Narinder Pal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Harmanpreet S Jonjua
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Jonjua Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹7.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jonjua Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jonjua Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹17.49 and 52-week low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

