Here's the live share price of Jonjua Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jonjua Overseas
|9.33
|22.02
|1.74
|-7.45
|-48.75
|-14.50
|-16.26
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jonjua Overseas has declined 48.75% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Jonjua Overseas has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.73
|4.02
|10
|3.53
|3.81
|20
|3.4
|3.63
|50
|3.47
|3.56
|100
|3.49
|3.83
|200
|4.85
|4.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jonjua Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 29.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Jonjua Overseas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Jonjua Overseas - Shareholder Meeting Will Be Held On 21-08-2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Jonjua Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Jonjua Overseas - Corporate Action-Board recommends Bonus Issue
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Jonjua Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Bonus, AGM And Other Matters. Bonus Shares 7 New Sha
Source: Dion Global
Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1993PLC013057 and registration number is 013057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jonjua Overseas is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jonjua Overseas is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jonjua Overseas is ₹11.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jonjua Overseas are ₹4.12 and ₹3.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jonjua Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jonjua Overseas is ₹9.01 and 52-week low of Jonjua Overseas is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jonjua Overseas has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 22.02% for the past month, 1.74% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -16.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas are 0.00 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global