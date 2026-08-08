What is the share price of Jonjua Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jonjua Overseas is ₹4.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Jonjua Overseas? The Jonjua Overseas is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jonjua Overseas? The market cap of Jonjua Overseas is ₹11.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jonjua Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jonjua Overseas are ₹4.12 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jonjua Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jonjua Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jonjua Overseas is ₹9.01 and 52-week low of Jonjua Overseas is ₹2.50 as on .

How has the Jonjua Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Jonjua Overseas has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 22.02% for the past month, 1.74% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -16.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas are 0.00 and 0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global