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Jonjua Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

JONJUA OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Jonjua Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.10 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jonjua Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹4.12
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.50₹9.01
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.12
Prev. Close
₹4.19
Volume
1,25,346

Source: Dion Global

Jonjua Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jonjua Overseas		9.3322.021.74-7.45-48.75-14.50-16.26
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jonjua Overseas has declined 48.75% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Jonjua Overseas has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Jonjua Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jonjua Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.734.02
103.533.81
203.43.63
503.473.56
1003.493.83
2004.854.69

Source: Dion Global

Jonjua Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jonjua Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 29.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jonjua Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTJonjua Overseas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTJonjua Overseas - Shareholder Meeting Will Be Held On 21-08-2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTJonjua Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 28, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTJonjua Overseas - Corporate Action-Board recommends Bonus Issue
Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTJonjua Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Bonus, AGM And Other Matters. Bonus Shares 7 New Sha

Source: Dion Global

About Jonjua Overseas

Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1993PLC013057 and registration number is 013057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Major(Retd) Harjinder Singh Jonjua
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Maninder Kaur Jonjua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harmanpreet S Jonjua
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narinder Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jonjua Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Jonjua Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jonjua Overseas is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jonjua Overseas?

The Jonjua Overseas is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jonjua Overseas?

The market cap of Jonjua Overseas is ₹11.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jonjua Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jonjua Overseas are ₹4.12 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jonjua Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jonjua Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jonjua Overseas is ₹9.01 and 52-week low of Jonjua Overseas is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jonjua Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jonjua Overseas has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 22.02% for the past month, 1.74% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -14.5% across 3 years, and -16.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas are 0.00 and 0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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