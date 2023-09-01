Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.53
|11.74
|25.93
|25.26
|23.84
|-59.96
|48.03
|1.40
|-0.70
|0.83
|7.80
|-10.39
|149.06
|149.06
|-0.15
|14.14
|25.21
|47.95
|59.17
|173.82
|121.88
|1.50
|1.90
|6.56
|16.01
|5.96
|138.50
|138.50
|5.63
|18.44
|35.99
|31.32
|16.49
|-6.82
|-6.82
|0.66
|-5.76
|0.55
|14.55
|14.44
|252.12
|129.93
|-0.94
|-5.40
|-11.26
|-23.43
|-32.24
|194.69
|133.52
|5.23
|18.59
|60.34
|89.11
|302.23
|794.58
|475.28
|0.63
|18.27
|42.54
|49.91
|18.74
|166.80
|22.48
|-2.68
|-2.47
|24.40
|20.68
|12.49
|120.92
|147.22
|-0.56
|6.40
|12.90
|12.09
|-4.28
|-61.58
|-47.98
|0.45
|9.53
|37.15
|45.18
|45.18
|45.18
|45.18
|6.10
|11.22
|39.15
|38.10
|31.88
|305.96
|122.45
|-2.33
|-1.42
|-8.64
|3.94
|-22.68
|48.06
|-38.68
|-2.17
|17.80
|19.05
|13.92
|-26.11
|-95.73
|-95.73
|-5.76
|-32.86
|70.52
|71.52
|63.87
|59.08
|59.08
|5.00
|3.87
|12.26
|23.21
|-15.41
|20.88
|-77.15
|2.48
|13.86
|9.46
|-2.76
|25.48
|375.06
|-31.03
|-2.13
|2.92
|2.13
|-11.16
|-14.96
|108.34
|108.34
|0
|-9.84
|10.00
|23.32
|25.00
|83.33
|41.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|03 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|06 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1993PLC013057 and registration number is 013057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹7.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jonjua Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹17.49 and 52-week low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd. is ₹8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.