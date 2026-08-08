Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jointeca Education Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Jointeca Education Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.70 Closed
3.64₹ 0.20
As on Jul 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jointeca Education Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹5.70
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.51₹5.70
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.50
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Jointeca Education Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jointeca Education Solutions		003.646.549.62-9.89-21.36
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jointeca Education Solutions has gained 9.62% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Jointeca Education Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Jointeca Education Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jointeca Education Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.245.41
104.985.2
204.895.06
504.95.59
1007.117.15
20010.989.3

Source: Dion Global

Jointeca Education Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jointeca Education Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jointeca Education Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTJointeca Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTJointeca Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcomes Of Board Meeting
May 31, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTJointeca Education - Annual Audited Financial Result Of The Company For Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTJointeca Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Apr 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTJointeca Education - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Reg. 32(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 201

Source: Dion Global

About Jointeca Education Solutions

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300UP2011PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Saxena
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hariom Prasad Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subash Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jointeca Education Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Jointeca Education Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 as on Jul 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jointeca Education Solutions?

The Jointeca Education Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jointeca Education Solutions?

The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.71 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jointeca Education Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jointeca Education Solutions are ₹5.70 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jointeca Education Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jointeca Education Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 and 52-week low of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹4.51 as on Jul 17, 2026.

How has the Jointeca Education Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jointeca Education Solutions has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, -9.89% across 3 years, and -21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions are -3.68 and 1.53 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jointeca Education Solutions News

More Jointeca Education Solutions News
Market Pulse