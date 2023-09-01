What is the Market Cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 1.0 as on .

What is the share price of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.79 as on .