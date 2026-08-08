What is the share price of Jointeca Education Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Jointeca Education Solutions? The Jointeca Education Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jointeca Education Solutions? The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jointeca Education Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jointeca Education Solutions are ₹5.70 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jointeca Education Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jointeca Education Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 and 52-week low of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹4.51 as on .

How has the Jointeca Education Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Jointeca Education Solutions has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, -9.89% across 3 years, and -21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions are -3.68 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global