Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|21.12
|36.25
|47.48
|57.33
|48.35
|285.57
|-9.15
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300UP2011PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.80 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 1.0 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.79 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹18.10 and 52-week low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.33 as on Aug 21, 2023.