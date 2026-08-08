Here's the live share price of Jointeca Education Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jointeca Education Solutions
|0
|0
|3.64
|6.54
|9.62
|-9.89
|-21.36
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jointeca Education Solutions has gained 9.62% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Jointeca Education Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.24
|5.41
|10
|4.98
|5.2
|20
|4.89
|5.06
|50
|4.9
|5.59
|100
|7.11
|7.15
|200
|10.98
|9.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jointeca Education Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Jointeca Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Jointeca Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcomes Of Board Meeting
|May 31, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Jointeca Education - Annual Audited Financial Result Of The Company For Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Jointeca Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
|Apr 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Jointeca Education - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Reg. 32(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 201
Source: Dion Global
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300UP2011PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The Jointeca Education Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.71 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jointeca Education Solutions are ₹5.70 and ₹5.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jointeca Education Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹5.70 and 52-week low of Jointeca Education Solutions is ₹4.51 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The Jointeca Education Solutions has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, -9.89% across 3 years, and -21.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions are -3.68 and 1.53 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global