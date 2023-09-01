Follow Us

JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.79 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.79₹7.79
₹7.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.33₹18.10
₹7.79
Open Price
₹7.79
Prev. Close
₹7.79
Volume
0

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.79
  • R27.79
  • R37.79
  • Pivot
    7.79
  • S17.79
  • S27.79
  • S37.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.317.23
  • 1017.387.08
  • 2017.048.01
  • 5016.1810.79
  • 10014.9412.4
  • 20013.9413.24

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
21.1236.2547.4857.3348.35285.57-9.15
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300UP2011PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Saxena
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hariom Prasad Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subash Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.80 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is 1.0 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.79 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹18.10 and 52-week low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.33 as on Aug 21, 2023.

