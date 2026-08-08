Here's the live share price of Joindre Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Joindre Capital Services
|-2.7
|-6.35
|3.91
|11.07
|-3.96
|12.83
|12.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Joindre Capital Services has declined 3.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Joindre Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.16
|49.72
|10
|51.1
|50.34
|20
|52.39
|50.86
|50
|50.45
|50.23
|100
|47.79
|49.04
|200
|47.78
|48.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Joindre Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Joindre Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Taking On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Joindre Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Joindre Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Joindre Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Joindre Cap. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086659 and registration number is 086659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joindre Capital Services is ₹48.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Joindre Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Joindre Capital Services is ₹67.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Joindre Capital Services are ₹49.72 and ₹48.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joindre Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joindre Capital Services is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Joindre Capital Services is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Joindre Capital Services has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, -4.41% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services are 4.84 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global