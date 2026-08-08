What is the share price of Joindre Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joindre Capital Services is ₹48.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Joindre Capital Services? The Joindre Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Joindre Capital Services? The market cap of Joindre Capital Services is ₹67.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Joindre Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Joindre Capital Services are ₹49.72 and ₹48.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Joindre Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joindre Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joindre Capital Services is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Joindre Capital Services is ₹39.50 as on .

How has the Joindre Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Joindre Capital Services has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, -4.41% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services are 4.84 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global