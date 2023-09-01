Follow Us

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.80 Closed
1.140.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.45₹35.00
₹33.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.05₹44.40
₹33.80
Open Price
₹33.95
Prev. Close
₹33.42
Volume
15,518

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.72
  • R235.63
  • R336.27
  • Pivot
    34.08
  • S133.17
  • S232.53
  • S331.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5433.18
  • 1030.9833.05
  • 2031.6733.2
  • 5030.4933.36
  • 10028.7432.98
  • 20029.132.18

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.55-2.732.9212.4418.60101.7930.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Joindre Capital Services Ltd.

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086659 and registration number is 086659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Mutha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paras Bathia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subhash Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jeha Sanjay Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sant Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veepin Thokal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Joindre Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Joindre Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is ₹46.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Joindre Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is 15.36 and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Joindre Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is ₹33.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Joindre Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joindre Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is ₹44.40 and 52-week low of Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is ₹27.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

