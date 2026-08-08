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Joindre Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Joindre Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.95 Closed
0.14₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Joindre Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.55₹49.72
₹48.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.50₹61.95
₹48.95
Open Price
₹49.72
Prev. Close
₹48.88
Volume
1,859

Source: Dion Global

Joindre Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Joindre Capital Services		-2.7-6.353.9111.07-3.9612.8312.18
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Joindre Capital Services has declined 3.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Joindre Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Joindre Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Joindre Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.1649.72
1051.150.34
2052.3950.86
5050.4550.23
10047.7949.04
20047.7848.54

Source: Dion Global

Joindre Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Joindre Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Joindre Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTJoindre Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Taking On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTJoindre Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTJoindre Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTJoindre Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTJoindre Cap. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086659 and registration number is 086659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Mutha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Paras Bathia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shirish Shetye
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeha Sanjay Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Joindre Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Joindre Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Joindre Capital Services is ₹48.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Joindre Capital Services?

The Joindre Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Joindre Capital Services?

The market cap of Joindre Capital Services is ₹67.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Joindre Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Joindre Capital Services are ₹49.72 and ₹48.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Joindre Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Joindre Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Joindre Capital Services is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Joindre Capital Services is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Joindre Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Joindre Capital Services has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -6.24% for the past month, 2.04% over 3 months, -4.41% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services are 4.84 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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