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Johnsoncab Electricals Share Price

Sector
Cables

Johnsoncab Electricals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 190.00-200.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Johnsoncab Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Johnsoncab Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycab India		0.96-4.41-14.39-4.950.1216.1927.92
KEI Industries		-1.09-14.13-21.07-22.38-6.315.7233.22
R R Kabel		-6.2-15.86-17.0430.5148.9216.4212.12
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		2.324.07-13.25-9.56-25.22-3.723.92
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.59-2.951.24111.76121.81264.67372.54
Finolex Cables		2.25-18.8118.3416.1746.598.1520.06
V-Marc India		11.410.7113.1591.7229.56150.57123.9
Universal Cables		-3.11-10.5-2.4658.2584.938.1151.33
Orient Cables (India)		-0.62-11.22-11.22-11.22-11.22-3.89-2.35
Laser Power and Infra		-3.55-22.54-31.69-20.17-20.17-7.23-4.4
Paramount Communications		9.9414.144.0267.6750.555.2741.97
Advait Energy Transitions		5.13-9.95-24.1-18.4523.167.194.26
Vidya Wires		-4.83-9.8-5.52-4.958.6816.649.67
Dynamic Cables		-10.38-23.32-15.54-10.84-19.9113.7937.25
Quadrant Future Tek		-6.45-25.7814.5827.9112.21-3.23-1.95
Divine Power Energy		-2.89-5.73.6223.36110.5356.5230.84
Cords Cable Industries		6.86-5.5447.7465.6158.3540.1841.71
Prime Cable Industries		7.11-0.59-6.9179.193.7533.4318.89
Plaza Wires		0.23-13.0222.3927.047.11-29.75-8.27

Source: Dion Global

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About Johnsoncab Electricals

Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900GJ2020PLC118226 and registration number is 118226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandreshkumar Shankerlal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anjal Chandreshkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhavanaben Chandreshkumar Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Shail Pradipkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yax Arunbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal
    Independent Director

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