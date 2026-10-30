Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900GJ2020PLC118226 and registration number is 118226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.