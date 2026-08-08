Here's the live share price of Johnson Pharmacare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Johnson Pharmacare
|0
|-4.08
|-17.54
|-22.95
|-40.51
|-2.69
|6.13
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Johnson Pharmacare has declined 40.51% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Johnson Pharmacare has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.47
|0.48
|10
|0.47
|0.48
|20
|0.48
|0.48
|50
|0.5
|0.5
|100
|0.52
|0.52
|200
|0.56
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Johnson Pharmacare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Johnson Pharmacare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Johnson Pharmacare - Submission Of Audited Financials Results Of Jhonson Pharmacare Ltd. For The Quarter And Year Ended On Ma
|Jun 12, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Johnson Pharmacare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Johnson Pharmacare - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026 At Pursuant To Regulation 30
|May 28, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Johnson Pharmacare - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of
Source: Dion Global
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1994PLC022388 and registration number is 022388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Johnson Pharmacare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹25.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Johnson Pharmacare are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Pharmacare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Johnson Pharmacare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -2.69% across 3 years, and 6.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare are -0.46 and 59.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global