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Johnson Pharmacare Share Price

NSE
BSE

JOHNSON PHARMACARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Johnson Pharmacare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.47 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Johnson Pharmacare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.48
₹0.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.46₹0.85
₹0.47
Open Price
₹0.47
Prev. Close
₹0.47
Volume
6,16,498

Source: Dion Global

Johnson Pharmacare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Johnson Pharmacare		0-4.08-17.54-22.95-40.51-2.696.13
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Johnson Pharmacare has declined 40.51% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Johnson Pharmacare has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Johnson Pharmacare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Johnson Pharmacare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.470.48
100.470.48
200.480.48
500.50.5
1000.520.52
2000.560.58

Source: Dion Global

Johnson Pharmacare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Johnson Pharmacare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Johnson Pharmacare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTJohnson Pharmacare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTJohnson Pharmacare - Submission Of Audited Financials Results Of Jhonson Pharmacare Ltd. For The Quarter And Year Ended On Ma
Jun 12, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTJohnson Pharmacare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 01, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTJohnson Pharmacare - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026 At Pursuant To Regulation 30
May 28, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTJohnson Pharmacare - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of

Source: Dion Global

About Johnson Pharmacare

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1994PLC022388 and registration number is 022388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramanlal Trivedi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pareshbhai Ganpatbhai Sengal
    Director
  • Mr. Manisha Patel Maneklal
    Director

FAQs on Johnson Pharmacare Share Price

What is the share price of Johnson Pharmacare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Johnson Pharmacare?

The Johnson Pharmacare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Pharmacare?

The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹25.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Johnson Pharmacare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Johnson Pharmacare are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Johnson Pharmacare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Pharmacare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Johnson Pharmacare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Johnson Pharmacare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -2.69% across 3 years, and 6.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare are -0.46 and 59.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Johnson Pharmacare News

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