What is the share price of Johnson Pharmacare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Johnson Pharmacare? The Johnson Pharmacare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Pharmacare? The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹25.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Johnson Pharmacare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Johnson Pharmacare are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Johnson Pharmacare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Pharmacare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Johnson Pharmacare is ₹0.46 as on .

How has the Johnson Pharmacare performed historically in terms of returns? The Johnson Pharmacare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -2.69% across 3 years, and 6.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare are -0.46 and 59.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global