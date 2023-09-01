Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1994PLC022388 and registration number is 022388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹28.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is -14.96 and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.95 and 52-week low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.