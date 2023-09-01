Follow Us

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JOHNSON PHARMACARE LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.51 Closed
20.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.51
₹0.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹0.95
₹0.51
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
20,97,387

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.51
  • R20.52
  • R30.53
  • Pivot
    0.5
  • S10.49
  • S20.48
  • S30.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.690.5
  • 100.690.5
  • 200.730.5
  • 500.780.5
  • 1000.840.52
  • 2000.990.57

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.088.510-3.77-30.1484.52100.39
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Share Holdings

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1994PLC022388 and registration number is 022388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manisha Patel Maneklal
    Director
  • Mr. Ramanlal Trivedi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pareshbhai Ganpatbhai Sengal
    Director

FAQs on Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.?

The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹28.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is -14.96 and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.95 and 52-week low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd. is ₹.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

