Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Air Conditioners | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,310.85 Closed
4.0851.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,248.40₹1,340.00
₹1,310.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹938.00₹1,714.00
₹1,310.85
Open Price
₹1,269.00
Prev. Close
₹1,259.50
Volume
96,705

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,349.2
  • R21,390.4
  • R31,440.8
  • Pivot
    1,298.8
  • S11,257.6
  • S21,207.2
  • S31,166

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,301.21,257.33
  • 101,340.851,238.61
  • 201,369.581,187.18
  • 501,459.221,119.24
  • 1001,530.661,107.23
  • 2001,705.151,172.75

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.7135.2127.5011.14-16.33-39.59-33.52
5.72-4.993.193.7135.33139.97118.14

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Share Holdings

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9613,05,3240.87124.69
HSBC Midcap Fund4,70,3120.5744.93
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div4,51,3671.2543.12
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr4,51,3671.2543.12
UTI Small Cap Fund1,52,2400.4914.54
Sundaram Consumption Fund1,48,1051.1414.15
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Plan40,3311.34.1
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund27,2490.222.6
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III5,0460.650.48
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV2,5140.660.24
View All Mutual Funds

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300GJ1984PLC007470 and registration number is 007470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2159.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoshikazu Ishihara
    Director
  • Mr. Tatsuya Sugawara
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Balwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kamath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.?

The market cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹3,564.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is -29.41 and PB ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is 5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹1,310.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹1,714.00 and 52-week low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹938.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

