Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.71
|35.21
|27.50
|11.14
|-16.33
|-39.59
|-33.52
|5.72
|-4.99
|3.19
|3.71
|35.33
|139.97
|118.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|13,05,324
|0.87
|124.69
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|4,70,312
|0.57
|44.93
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|4,51,367
|1.25
|43.12
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|4,51,367
|1.25
|43.12
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,52,240
|0.49
|14.54
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|1,48,105
|1.14
|14.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Plan
|40,331
|1.3
|4.1
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|27,249
|0.22
|2.6
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|5,046
|0.65
|0.48
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|2,514
|0.66
|0.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29300GJ1984PLC007470 and registration number is 007470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of air-conditioning machines, including motor vehicles air- conditioners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2159.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹3,564.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is -29.41 and PB ratio of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is 5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹1,310.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹1,714.00 and 52-week low of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is ₹938.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.